NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:23a
|Low
Sun 4:37p
|High
Sun 10:41p
|Low
Mon 5:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:57a
|Low
Sun 4:01p
|High
Sun 10:15p
|Low
Mon 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:11a
|Low
Sun 4:13p
|High
Sun 10:29p
|Low
Mon 4:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:53a
|Low
Sun 4:05p
|High
Sun 10:11p
|Low
Mon 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:24a
|High
Sun 2:03p
|Low
Sun 8:42p
|High
Mon 2:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:13a
|Low
Sun 4:32p
|High
Sun 10:33p
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:58a
|High
Sun 1:10p
|Low
Sun 8:16p
|High
Mon 1:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:56a
|Low
Sun 4:55p
|High
Sun 11:14p
|Low
Mon 5:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:59a
|Low
Sun 4:05p
|High
Sun 10:18p
|Low
Mon 4:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:31a
|Low
Sun 4:26p
|High
Sun 10:55p
|Low
Mon 5:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:07a
|Low
Sun 4:06p
|High
Sun 10:28p
|Low
Mon 4:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 11:08a
|Low
Sun 5:04p
|High
Sun 11:29p
|Low
Mon 5:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
