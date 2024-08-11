NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 7:59pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:37a High

Sun 1:20p Low

Sun 7:27p High

Mon 1:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:01a High

Sun 12:54p Low

Sun 6:51p High

Mon 12:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:13a High

Sun 1:08p Low

Sun 7:03p High

Mon 1:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:05a High

Sun 12:50p Low

Sun 6:55p High

Mon 12:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:42a High

Sun 5:00p Low

Sun 11:32p High

Mon 5:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:48a High

Sun 1:10p Low

Sun 7:32p High

Mon 1:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:16a High

Sun 4:07p Low

Sun 11:06p High

Mon 4:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:29a High

Sun 2:06p Low

Sun 8:18p High

Mon 2:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:24a High

Sun 12:50p Low

Sun 7:06p High

Mon 12:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:41a High

Sun 1:15p Low

Sun 7:30p High

Mon 1:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:32a High

Sun 12:50p Low

Sun 7:13p High

Mon 1:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:32a High

Sun 1:58p Low

Sun 8:08p High

Mon 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

