NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:37a
|High
Sun 1:20p
|Low
Sun 7:27p
|High
Mon 1:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:01a
|High
Sun 12:54p
|Low
Sun 6:51p
|High
Mon 12:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:13a
|High
Sun 1:08p
|Low
Sun 7:03p
|High
Mon 1:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:05a
|High
Sun 12:50p
|Low
Sun 6:55p
|High
Mon 12:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:42a
|High
Sun 5:00p
|Low
Sun 11:32p
|High
Mon 5:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:48a
|High
Sun 1:10p
|Low
Sun 7:32p
|High
Mon 1:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:16a
|High
Sun 4:07p
|Low
Sun 11:06p
|High
Mon 4:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:29a
|High
Sun 2:06p
|Low
Sun 8:18p
|High
Mon 2:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:24a
|High
Sun 12:50p
|Low
Sun 7:06p
|High
Mon 12:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:41a
|High
Sun 1:15p
|Low
Sun 7:30p
|High
Mon 1:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:32a
|High
Sun 12:50p
|Low
Sun 7:13p
|High
Mon 1:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:32a
|High
Sun 1:58p
|Low
Sun 8:08p
|High
Mon 2:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
