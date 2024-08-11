NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 7:59pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:37a		High
Sun 1:20p		Low
Sun 7:27p		High
Mon 1:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:01a		High
Sun 12:54p		Low
Sun 6:51p		High
Mon 12:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:13a		High
Sun 1:08p		Low
Sun 7:03p		High
Mon 1:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:05a		High
Sun 12:50p		Low
Sun 6:55p		High
Mon 12:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:42a		High
Sun 5:00p		Low
Sun 11:32p		High
Mon 5:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:48a		High
Sun 1:10p		Low
Sun 7:32p		High
Mon 1:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:16a		High
Sun 4:07p		Low
Sun 11:06p		High
Mon 4:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:29a		High
Sun 2:06p		Low
Sun 8:18p		High
Mon 2:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:24a		High
Sun 12:50p		Low
Sun 7:06p		High
Mon 12:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:41a		High
Sun 1:15p		Low
Sun 7:30p		High
Mon 1:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:32a		High
Sun 12:50p		Low
Sun 7:13p		High
Mon 1:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:32a		High
Sun 1:58p		Low
Sun 8:08p		High
Mon 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

