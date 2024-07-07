NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/7
Advisories
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
5 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:39a
|Low
Sun 3:39p
|High
Sun 9:46p
|Low
Mon 4:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:13a
|Low
Sun 3:03p
|High
Sun 9:20p
|Low
Mon 3:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:27a
|Low
Sun 3:15p
|High
Sun 9:34p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:09a
|Low
Sun 3:07p
|High
Sun 9:16p
|Low
Mon 3:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:50a
|High
Sun 1:19p
|Low
Sun 7:44p
|High
Mon 1:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:28a
|Low
Sun 3:30p
|High
Sun 9:41p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:24a
|High
Sun 12:26p
|Low
Sun 7:18p
|High
Mon 12:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:21a
|Low
Sun 4:00p
|High
Sun 10:37p
|Low
Mon 5:03a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:20a
|Low
Sun 3:04p
|High
Sun 9:30p
|Low
Mon 4:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:47a
|Low
Sun 3:25p
|High
Sun 10:03p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 3:09p
|High
Sun 9:42p
|Low
Mon 4:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:26a
|Low
Sun 4:05p
|High
Sun 10:39p
|Low
Mon 5:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon. Patchy fog early this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
