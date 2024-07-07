NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/7

Seaside Park (Jane WIlliams)

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
5 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature74° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:28pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:39a		Low
Sun 3:39p		High
Sun 9:46p		Low
Mon 4:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:13a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:20p		Low
Mon 3:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:27a		Low
Sun 3:15p		High
Sun 9:34p		Low
Mon 4:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:09a		Low
Sun 3:07p		High
Sun 9:16p		Low
Mon 3:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:50a		High
Sun 1:19p		Low
Sun 7:44p		High
Mon 1:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:28a		Low
Sun 3:30p		High
Sun 9:41p		Low
Mon 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:24a		High
Sun 12:26p		Low
Sun 7:18p		High
Mon 12:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 10:21a		Low
Sun 4:00p		High
Sun 10:37p		Low
Mon 5:03a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:20a		Low
Sun 3:04p		High
Sun 9:30p		Low
Mon 4:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:47a		Low
Sun 3:25p		High
Sun 10:03p		Low
Mon 4:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 3:09p		High
Sun 9:42p		Low
Mon 4:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:26a		Low
Sun 4:05p		High
Sun 10:39p		Low
Mon 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon. Patchy fog early this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

