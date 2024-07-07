NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/7

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

5 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 74° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:28pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:39a Low

Sun 3:39p High

Sun 9:46p Low

Mon 4:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:13a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:20p Low

Mon 3:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:27a Low

Sun 3:15p High

Sun 9:34p Low

Mon 4:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:09a Low

Sun 3:07p High

Sun 9:16p Low

Mon 3:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:50a High

Sun 1:19p Low

Sun 7:44p High

Mon 1:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:28a Low

Sun 3:30p High

Sun 9:41p Low

Mon 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:24a High

Sun 12:26p Low

Sun 7:18p High

Mon 12:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:21a Low

Sun 4:00p High

Sun 10:37p Low

Mon 5:03a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:20a Low

Sun 3:04p High

Sun 9:30p Low

Mon 4:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:47a Low

Sun 3:25p High

Sun 10:03p Low

Mon 4:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 3:09p High

Sun 9:42p Low

Mon 4:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:26a Low

Sun 4:05p High

Sun 10:39p Low

Mon 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon. Patchy fog early this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

