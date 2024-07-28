NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/28

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
5 - 7 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:50am - 8:14pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 8:11a		High
Sun 2:32p		Low
Sun 9:12p		High
Mon 2:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:35a		High
Sun 2:06p		Low
Sun 8:36p		High
Mon 2:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:47a		High
Sun 2:20p		Low
Sun 8:48p		High
Mon 2:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:39a		High
Sun 2:02p		Low
Sun 8:40p		High
Mon 2:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:37a		Low
Sun 12:16p		High
Sun 6:12p		Low
Mon 1:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:12a		High
Sun 2:25p		Low
Sun 9:11p		High
Mon 2:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 11:50a		High
Sun 5:19p		Low
Mon 12:51a		High
Mon 5:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 8:45a		High
Sun 3:24p		Low
Sun 9:39p		High
Mon 3:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:42a		High
Sun 2:11p		Low
Sun 8:41p		High
Mon 2:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 8:07a		High
Sun 2:42p		Low
Sun 9:01p		High
Mon 3:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:50a		High
Sun 2:22p		Low
Sun 8:46p		High
Mon 2:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 8:43a		High
Sun 3:18p		Low
Sun 9:36p		High
Mon 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

