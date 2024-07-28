NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

5 - 7 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 6 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:14pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:11a High

Sun 2:32p Low

Sun 9:12p High

Mon 2:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:35a High

Sun 2:06p Low

Sun 8:36p High

Mon 2:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:47a High

Sun 2:20p Low

Sun 8:48p High

Mon 2:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:39a High

Sun 2:02p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:37a Low

Sun 12:16p High

Sun 6:12p Low

Mon 1:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:12a High

Sun 2:25p Low

Sun 9:11p High

Mon 2:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:50a High

Sun 5:19p Low

Mon 12:51a High

Mon 5:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:45a High

Sun 3:24p Low

Sun 9:39p High

Mon 3:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:42a High

Sun 2:11p Low

Sun 8:41p High

Mon 2:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:07a High

Sun 2:42p Low

Sun 9:01p High

Mon 3:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:50a High

Sun 2:22p Low

Sun 8:46p High

Mon 2:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:43a High

Sun 3:18p Low

Sun 9:36p High

Mon 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of! Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan