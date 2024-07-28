NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 7 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:11a
|High
Sun 2:32p
|Low
Sun 9:12p
|High
Mon 2:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:35a
|High
Sun 2:06p
|Low
Sun 8:36p
|High
Mon 2:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:47a
|High
Sun 2:20p
|Low
Sun 8:48p
|High
Mon 2:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:39a
|High
Sun 2:02p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:37a
|Low
Sun 12:16p
|High
Sun 6:12p
|Low
Mon 1:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:12a
|High
Sun 2:25p
|Low
Sun 9:11p
|High
Mon 2:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:50a
|High
Sun 5:19p
|Low
Mon 12:51a
|High
Mon 5:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:45a
|High
Sun 3:24p
|Low
Sun 9:39p
|High
Mon 3:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:42a
|High
Sun 2:11p
|Low
Sun 8:41p
|High
Mon 2:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:07a
|High
Sun 2:42p
|Low
Sun 9:01p
|High
Mon 3:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:50a
|High
Sun 2:22p
|Low
Sun 8:46p
|High
Mon 2:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:43a
|High
Sun 3:18p
|Low
Sun 9:36p
|High
Mon 3:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
