NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

13 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

12 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 74°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 76° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:26pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:52a Low

Sun 4:44p High

Sun 10:57p Low

Mon 5:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:26a Low

Sun 4:08p High

Sun 10:31p Low

Mon 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:40a Low

Sun 4:20p High

Sun 10:45p Low

Mon 5:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:22a Low

Sun 4:12p High

Sun 10:27p Low

Mon 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:55a High

Sun 2:32p Low

Sun 8:49p High

Mon 2:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:39a Low

Sun 4:35p High

Sun 10:50p Low

Mon 5:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:29a High

Sun 1:39p Low

Sun 8:23p High

Mon 1:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:29a High

Sun 11:32a Low

Sun 5:08p High

Sun 11:46p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:28a Low

Sun 4:09p High

Sun 10:36p Low

Mon 5:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:54a Low

Sun 4:30p High

Sun 11:09p Low

Mon 5:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:31a Low

Sun 4:13p High

Sun 10:48p Low

Mon 5:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:27a High

Sun 11:33a Low

Sun 5:12p High

Sun 11:45p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

