NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature76° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:26pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:52a		Low
Sun 4:44p		High
Sun 10:57p		Low
Mon 5:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:26a		Low
Sun 4:08p		High
Sun 10:31p		Low
Mon 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:40a		Low
Sun 4:20p		High
Sun 10:45p		Low
Mon 5:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:22a		Low
Sun 4:12p		High
Sun 10:27p		Low
Mon 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:55a		High
Sun 2:32p		Low
Sun 8:49p		High
Mon 2:37a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:39a		Low
Sun 4:35p		High
Sun 10:50p		Low
Mon 5:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:29a		High
Sun 1:39p		Low
Sun 8:23p		High
Mon 1:44a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:29a		High
Sun 11:32a		Low
Sun 5:08p		High
Sun 11:46p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:28a		Low
Sun 4:09p		High
Sun 10:36p		Low
Mon 5:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:54a		Low
Sun 4:30p		High
Sun 11:09p		Low
Mon 5:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:31a		Low
Sun 4:13p		High
Sun 10:48p		Low
Mon 5:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:27a		High
Sun 11:33a		Low
Sun 5:12p		High
Sun 11:45p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

