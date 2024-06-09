NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/9
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:52a
|Low
Sun 4:44p
|High
Sun 10:57p
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:26a
|Low
Sun 4:08p
|High
Sun 10:31p
|Low
Mon 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:40a
|Low
Sun 4:20p
|High
Sun 10:45p
|Low
Mon 5:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:22a
|Low
Sun 4:12p
|High
Sun 10:27p
|Low
Mon 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:55a
|High
Sun 2:32p
|Low
Sun 8:49p
|High
Mon 2:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:39a
|Low
Sun 4:35p
|High
Sun 10:50p
|Low
Mon 5:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:29a
|High
Sun 1:39p
|Low
Sun 8:23p
|High
Mon 1:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:29a
|High
Sun 11:32a
|Low
Sun 5:08p
|High
Sun 11:46p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:28a
|Low
Sun 4:09p
|High
Sun 10:36p
|Low
Mon 5:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:54a
|Low
Sun 4:30p
|High
Sun 11:09p
|Low
Mon 5:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:31a
|Low
Sun 4:13p
|High
Sun 10:48p
|Low
Mon 5:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|High
Sun 11:33a
|Low
Sun 5:12p
|High
Sun 11:45p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
