NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/23
Advisories
HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK on Sunday. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until Sunday 8 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with daytime heat index values up to 107.Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
15 - 25 mph (Gust 33 mph)
13 - 22 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 79°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:30a
|Low
Sun 3:37p
|High
Sun 9:41p
|Low
Mon 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:04a
|Low
Sun 3:01p
|High
Sun 9:15p
|Low
Mon 3:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:18a
|Low
Sun 3:13p
|High
Sun 9:29p
|Low
Mon 4:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:00a
|Low
Sun 3:05p
|High
Sun 9:11p
|Low
Mon 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:50a
|High
Sun 1:10p
|Low
Sun 7:42p
|High
Mon 1:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 3:28p
|High
Sun 9:38p
|Low
Mon 4:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:24a
|High
Sun 12:17p
|Low
Sun 7:16p
|High
Mon 12:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:24a
|Low
Sun 3:57p
|High
Sun 10:42p
|Low
Mon 5:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:10a
|Low
Sun 2:55p
|High
Sun 9:26p
|Low
Mon 3:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:44a
|Low
Sun 3:22p
|High
Sun 10:10p
|Low
Mon 4:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:13a
|Low
Sun 3:03p
|High
Sun 9:34p
|Low
Mon 4:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:20a
|Low
Sun 4:01p
|High
Sun 10:39p
|Low
Mon 4:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers and tstms.
MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
