NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/23

Advisories

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK on Sunday. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until Sunday 8 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with daytime heat index values up to 107.Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
15 - 25 mph (Gust 33 mph)
13 - 22 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 79°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature81° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:30a		Low
Sun 3:37p		High
Sun 9:41p		Low
Mon 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:04a		Low
Sun 3:01p		High
Sun 9:15p		Low
Mon 3:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:18a		Low
Sun 3:13p		High
Sun 9:29p		Low
Mon 4:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:00a		Low
Sun 3:05p		High
Sun 9:11p		Low
Mon 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:50a		High
Sun 1:10p		Low
Sun 7:42p		High
Mon 1:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 3:28p		High
Sun 9:38p		Low
Mon 4:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:24a		High
Sun 12:17p		Low
Sun 7:16p		High
Mon 12:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 10:24a		Low
Sun 3:57p		High
Sun 10:42p		Low
Mon 5:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:10a		Low
Sun 2:55p		High
Sun 9:26p		Low
Mon 3:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:44a		Low
Sun 3:22p		High
Sun 10:10p		Low
Mon 4:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:13a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:34p		Low
Mon 4:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:20a		Low
Sun 4:01p		High
Sun 10:39p		Low
Mon 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers and tstms.

MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

