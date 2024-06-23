NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/23

Advisories

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK on Sunday. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until Sunday 8 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with daytime heat index values up to 107.Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

15 - 25 mph (Gust 33 mph)

13 - 22 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 79°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 81° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:30a Low

Sun 3:37p High

Sun 9:41p Low

Mon 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:04a Low

Sun 3:01p High

Sun 9:15p Low

Mon 3:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:18a Low

Sun 3:13p High

Sun 9:29p Low

Mon 4:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:00a Low

Sun 3:05p High

Sun 9:11p Low

Mon 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:50a High

Sun 1:10p Low

Sun 7:42p High

Mon 1:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 3:28p High

Sun 9:38p Low

Mon 4:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:24a High

Sun 12:17p Low

Sun 7:16p High

Mon 12:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:24a Low

Sun 3:57p High

Sun 10:42p Low

Mon 5:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:10a Low

Sun 2:55p High

Sun 9:26p Low

Mon 3:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:44a Low

Sun 3:22p High

Sun 10:10p Low

Mon 4:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:13a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:34p Low

Mon 4:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:20a Low

Sun 4:01p High

Sun 10:39p Low

Mon 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers and tstms.

MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

