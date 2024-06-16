NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/16

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/16

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature68° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 10:16a		High
Sun 4:31p		Low
Sun 11:01p		High
Mon 4:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:40a		High
Sun 4:05p		Low
Sun 10:25p		High
Mon 4:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:52a		High
Sun 4:19p		Low
Sun 10:37p		High
Mon 4:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:44a		High
Sun 4:01p		Low
Sun 10:29p		High
Mon 4:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:26a		Low
Sun 2:21p		High
Sun 8:11p		Low
Mon 3:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:13a		High
Sun 4:33p		Low
Sun 10:53p		High
Mon 4:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:33a		Low
Sun 1:55p		High
Sun 7:18p		Low
Mon 2:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 10:43a		High
Sun 5:21p		Low
Sun 11:28p		High
Mon 5:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:48a		High
Sun 4:18p		Low
Sun 10:34p		High
Mon 4:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 10:03a		High
Sun 4:38p		Low
Sun 10:51p		High
Mon 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:53a		High
Sun 4:30p		Low
Sun 10:40p		High
Mon 4:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:45a		High
Sun 5:19p		Low
Sun 11:28p		High
Mon 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

