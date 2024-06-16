NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/16

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 72°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 68° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:16a High

Sun 4:31p Low

Sun 11:01p High

Mon 4:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:40a High

Sun 4:05p Low

Sun 10:25p High

Mon 4:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:52a High

Sun 4:19p Low

Sun 10:37p High

Mon 4:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:44a High

Sun 4:01p Low

Sun 10:29p High

Mon 4:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:26a Low

Sun 2:21p High

Sun 8:11p Low

Mon 3:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:13a High

Sun 4:33p Low

Sun 10:53p High

Mon 4:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:33a Low

Sun 1:55p High

Sun 7:18p Low

Mon 2:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:43a High

Sun 5:21p Low

Sun 11:28p High

Mon 5:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:48a High

Sun 4:18p Low

Sun 10:34p High

Mon 4:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:03a High

Sun 4:38p Low

Sun 10:51p High

Mon 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:53a High

Sun 4:30p Low

Sun 10:40p High

Mon 4:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:45a High

Sun 5:19p Low

Sun 11:28p High

Mon 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan