NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/16
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:16a
|High
Sun 4:31p
|Low
Sun 11:01p
|High
Mon 4:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:40a
|High
Sun 4:05p
|Low
Sun 10:25p
|High
Mon 4:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:52a
|High
Sun 4:19p
|Low
Sun 10:37p
|High
Mon 4:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:44a
|High
Sun 4:01p
|Low
Sun 10:29p
|High
Mon 4:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:26a
|Low
Sun 2:21p
|High
Sun 8:11p
|Low
Mon 3:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:13a
|High
Sun 4:33p
|Low
Sun 10:53p
|High
Mon 4:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:33a
|Low
Sun 1:55p
|High
Sun 7:18p
|Low
Mon 2:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:43a
|High
Sun 5:21p
|Low
Sun 11:28p
|High
Mon 5:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:48a
|High
Sun 4:18p
|Low
Sun 10:34p
|High
Mon 4:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:03a
|High
Sun 4:38p
|Low
Sun 10:51p
|High
Mon 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:53a
|High
Sun 4:30p
|Low
Sun 10:40p
|High
Mon 4:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:45a
|High
Sun 5:19p
|Low
Sun 11:28p
|High
Mon 5:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Beach Boys Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler