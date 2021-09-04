NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/4

Sunrise at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature74° - 77°
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature76° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:26am - 7:26pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:38a		Low
Sat 12:36p		High
Sat 6:47p		Low
Sun 1:24a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:12a		Low
Sat 12:00p		High
Sat 6:21p		Low
Sun 12:48a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:26a		Low
Sat 12:12p		High
Sat 6:35p		Low
Sun 1:00a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:08a		Low
Sat 12:04p		High
Sat 6:17p		Low
Sun 12:52a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:18a		Low
Sat 4:41p		High
Sat 10:27p		Low
Sun 5:29a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:26a		Low
Sat 12:23p		High
Sat 6:34p		Low
Sun 1:20a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 4:15p		High
Sat 9:34p		Low
Sun 5:03a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 7:11a		Low
Sat 12:56p		High
Sat 7:28p		Low
Sun 1:56a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:17a		Low
Sat 12:02p		High
Sat 6:30p		Low
Sun 12:58a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:34a		Low
Sat 12:22p		High
Sat 7:01p		Low
Sun 1:24a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:19a		Low
Sat 12:13p		High
Sat 6:40p		Low
Sun 1:06a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:15a		Low
Sat 1:04p		High
Sat 7:34p		Low
Sun 1:55a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming W early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

