NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:38a
|Low
Sat 12:36p
|High
Sat 6:47p
|Low
Sun 1:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:12a
|Low
Sat 12:00p
|High
Sat 6:21p
|Low
Sun 12:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:26a
|Low
Sat 12:12p
|High
Sat 6:35p
|Low
Sun 1:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:08a
|Low
Sat 12:04p
|High
Sat 6:17p
|Low
Sun 12:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:18a
|Low
Sat 4:41p
|High
Sat 10:27p
|Low
Sun 5:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:26a
|Low
Sat 12:23p
|High
Sat 6:34p
|Low
Sun 1:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 4:15p
|High
Sat 9:34p
|Low
Sun 5:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:11a
|Low
Sat 12:56p
|High
Sat 7:28p
|Low
Sun 1:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:17a
|Low
Sat 12:02p
|High
Sat 6:30p
|Low
Sun 12:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 12:22p
|High
Sat 7:01p
|Low
Sun 1:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:19a
|Low
Sat 12:13p
|High
Sat 6:40p
|Low
Sun 1:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:15a
|Low
Sat 1:04p
|High
Sat 7:34p
|Low
Sun 1:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming W early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).