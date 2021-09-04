NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/4

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 74° - 77° Winds From the Southwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 76° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:26pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:38a Low

Sat 12:36p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 1:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:12a Low

Sat 12:00p High

Sat 6:21p Low

Sun 12:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:26a Low

Sat 12:12p High

Sat 6:35p Low

Sun 1:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:08a Low

Sat 12:04p High

Sat 6:17p Low

Sun 12:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:18a Low

Sat 4:41p High

Sat 10:27p Low

Sun 5:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:26a Low

Sat 12:23p High

Sat 6:34p Low

Sun 1:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 4:15p High

Sat 9:34p Low

Sun 5:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:11a Low

Sat 12:56p High

Sat 7:28p Low

Sun 1:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:17a Low

Sat 12:02p High

Sat 6:30p Low

Sun 12:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 12:22p High

Sat 7:01p Low

Sun 1:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:19a Low

Sat 12:13p High

Sat 6:40p Low

Sun 1:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:15a Low

Sat 1:04p High

Sat 7:34p Low

Sun 1:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming W early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).