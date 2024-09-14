NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/14

Stage at the See. Hear. Now. Festival on the beach in Asbury Park 9/13/24 (Frank Konze, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:37am - 7:08pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 11:11a		High
Sat 5:21p		Low
Sun 12:02a		High
Sun 5:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:35a		High
Sat 4:55p		Low
Sat 11:26p		High
Sun 5:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:47a		High
Sat 5:09p		Low
Sat 11:38p		High
Sun 5:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:39a		High
Sat 4:51p		Low
Sat 11:30p		High
Sun 5:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:35a		Low
Sat 3:16p		High
Sat 9:01p		Low
Sun 4:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 11:01a		High
Sat 5:15p		Low
Sat 11:57p		High
Sun 5:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:42a		Low
Sat 2:50p		High
Sat 8:08p		Low
Sun 3:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 5:49a		Low
Sat 11:31a		High
Sat 6:15p		Low
Sun 12:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:32a		High
Sat 5:05p		Low
Sat 11:36p		High
Sun 5:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 10:50a		High
Sat 5:40p		Low
Sun 12:00a		High
Sun 5:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:41a		High
Sat 5:17p		Low
Sat 11:45p		High
Sun 5:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:41a		Low
Sat 11:33a		High
Sat 6:11p		Low
Sun 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

