NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/14

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:08pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 11:11a High

Sat 5:21p Low

Sun 12:02a High

Sun 5:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:35a High

Sat 4:55p Low

Sat 11:26p High

Sun 5:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:47a High

Sat 5:09p Low

Sat 11:38p High

Sun 5:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:39a High

Sat 4:51p Low

Sat 11:30p High

Sun 5:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:35a Low

Sat 3:16p High

Sat 9:01p Low

Sun 4:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:01a High

Sat 5:15p Low

Sat 11:57p High

Sun 5:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:42a Low

Sat 2:50p High

Sat 8:08p Low

Sun 3:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:49a Low

Sat 11:31a High

Sat 6:15p Low

Sun 12:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:32a High

Sat 5:05p Low

Sat 11:36p High

Sun 5:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:50a High

Sat 5:40p Low

Sun 12:00a High

Sun 5:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:41a High

Sat 5:17p Low

Sat 11:45p High

Sun 5:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:41a Low

Sat 11:33a High

Sat 6:11p Low

Sun 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

