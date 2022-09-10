NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:32am - 7:16pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 8:22a		Low
Sat 2:39p		High
Sat 8:41p		Low
Sun 3:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:56a		Low
Sat 2:03p		High
Sat 8:15p		Low
Sun 2:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:10a		Low
Sat 2:15p		High
Sat 8:29p		Low
Sun 2:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:52a		Low
Sat 2:07p		High
Sat 8:11p		Low
Sun 2:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:26a		High
Sat 12:02p		Low
Sat 6:44p		High
Sun 12:21a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:12a		Low
Sat 2:35p		High
Sat 8:34p		Low
Sun 3:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:00a		High
Sat 11:09a		Low
Sat 6:18p		High
Sat 11:28p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:55a		Low
Sat 2:55p		High
Sat 9:16p		Low
Sun 3:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:01a		Low
Sat 2:06p		High
Sat 8:21p		Low
Sun 2:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 8:30a		Low
Sat 2:28p		High
Sat 8:57p		Low
Sun 3:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:09a		Low
Sat 2:13p		High
Sat 8:32p		Low
Sun 2:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:09a		Low
Sat 3:06p		High
Sat 9:33p		Low
Sun 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Comments
