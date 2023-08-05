NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/5

Long Beach Island (Long Beach Twp Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:57am - 8:07pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:23a		High
Sat 11:38a		Low
Sat 5:47p		High
Sat 11:56p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:12a		Low
Sat 5:11p		High
Sat 11:30p		Low
Sun 5:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:26a		Low
Sat 5:23p		High
Sat 11:44p		Low
Sun 5:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:08a		Low
Sat 5:15p		High
Sat 11:26p		Low
Sun 5:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:28a		High
Sat 3:18p		Low
Sat 9:52p		High
Sun 3:36a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:26a		High
Sat 11:27a		Low
Sat 5:47p		High
Sat 11:46p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:02a		High
Sat 2:25p		Low
Sat 9:26p		High
Sun 2:43a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:02a		High
Sat 12:23p		Low
Sat 6:20p		High
Sun 12:39a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:11a		Low
Sat 5:18p		High
Sat 11:31p		Low
Sun 5:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:24a		High
Sat 11:43a		Low
Sat 5:42p		High
Sun 12:04a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:03a		High
Sat 11:17a		Low
Sat 5:20p		High
Sat 11:36p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:59a		High
Sat 12:17p		Low
Sat 6:18p		High
Sun 12:40a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

