NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/5

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:07pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:23a High

Sat 11:38a Low

Sat 5:47p High

Sat 11:56p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:12a Low

Sat 5:11p High

Sat 11:30p Low

Sun 5:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:26a Low

Sat 5:23p High

Sat 11:44p Low

Sun 5:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:08a Low

Sat 5:15p High

Sat 11:26p Low

Sun 5:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:28a High

Sat 3:18p Low

Sat 9:52p High

Sun 3:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:26a High

Sat 11:27a Low

Sat 5:47p High

Sat 11:46p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:02a High

Sat 2:25p Low

Sat 9:26p High

Sun 2:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:02a High

Sat 12:23p Low

Sat 6:20p High

Sun 12:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:11a Low

Sat 5:18p High

Sat 11:31p Low

Sun 5:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:24a High

Sat 11:43a Low

Sat 5:42p High

Sun 12:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:03a High

Sat 11:17a Low

Sat 5:20p High

Sat 11:36p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:59a High

Sat 12:17p Low

Sat 6:18p High

Sun 12:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

