NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|High
Sat 11:38a
|Low
Sat 5:47p
|High
Sat 11:56p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:12a
|Low
Sat 5:11p
|High
Sat 11:30p
|Low
Sun 5:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:26a
|Low
Sat 5:23p
|High
Sat 11:44p
|Low
Sun 5:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:08a
|Low
Sat 5:15p
|High
Sat 11:26p
|Low
Sun 5:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:28a
|High
Sat 3:18p
|Low
Sat 9:52p
|High
Sun 3:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|High
Sat 11:27a
|Low
Sat 5:47p
|High
Sat 11:46p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:02a
|High
Sat 2:25p
|Low
Sat 9:26p
|High
Sun 2:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:02a
|High
Sat 12:23p
|Low
Sat 6:20p
|High
Sun 12:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:11a
|Low
Sat 5:18p
|High
Sat 11:31p
|Low
Sun 5:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:24a
|High
Sat 11:43a
|Low
Sat 5:42p
|High
Sun 12:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:03a
|High
Sat 11:17a
|Low
Sat 5:20p
|High
Sat 11:36p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:59a
|High
Sat 12:17p
|Low
Sat 6:18p
|High
Sun 12:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE early this afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.