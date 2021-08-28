NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Winds
|From the East
16 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low-Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:19am - 7:37pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:19a
|High
Sat 12:52p
|Low
Sat 7:07p
|High
Sun 1:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:43a
|High
Sat 12:26p
|Low
Sat 6:31p
|High
Sun 12:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:55a
|High
Sat 12:40p
|Low
Sat 6:43p
|High
Sun 1:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:47a
|High
Sat 12:22p
|Low
Sat 6:35p
|High
Sun 12:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:24a
|High
Sat 4:32p
|Low
Sat 11:12p
|High
Sun 4:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:30a
|High
Sat 12:47p
|Low
Sat 7:16p
|High
Sun 1:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:58a
|High
Sat 3:39p
|Low
Sat 10:46p
|High
Sun 4:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:58a
|High
Sat 1:27p
|Low
Sat 7:42p
|High
Sun 1:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:04a
|High
Sat 12:21p
|Low
Sat 6:49p
|High
Sun 12:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:22a
|High
Sat 12:43p
|Low
Sat 7:05p
|High
Sun 12:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:06a
|High
Sat 12:26p
|Low
Sat 6:45p
|High
Sun 12:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:06a
|High
Sat 1:26p
|Low
Sat 7:46p
|High
Sun 1:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Showers likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).