NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature75° - 79°
WindsFrom the East
16 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow-Moderate
Ocean Temperature73° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:19am - 7:37pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:19a		High
Sat 12:52p		Low
Sat 7:07p		High
Sun 1:15a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:43a		High
Sat 12:26p		Low
Sat 6:31p		High
Sun 12:49a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:55a		High
Sat 12:40p		Low
Sat 6:43p		High
Sun 1:03a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:47a		High
Sat 12:22p		Low
Sat 6:35p		High
Sun 12:45a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:24a		High
Sat 4:32p		Low
Sat 11:12p		High
Sun 4:55a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:30a		High
Sat 12:47p		Low
Sat 7:16p		High
Sun 1:07a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:58a		High
Sat 3:39p		Low
Sat 10:46p		High
Sun 4:02a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:58a		High
Sat 1:27p		Low
Sat 7:42p		High
Sun 1:42a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:04a		High
Sat 12:21p		Low
Sat 6:49p		High
Sun 12:40a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:22a		High
Sat 12:43p		Low
Sat 7:05p		High
Sun 12:58a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:06a		High
Sat 12:26p		Low
Sat 6:45p		High
Sun 12:41a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:06a		High
Sat 1:26p		Low
Sat 7:46p		High
Sun 1:49a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Showers likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

