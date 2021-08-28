NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79° Winds From the East

16 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)

14 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low-Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:37pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:19a High

Sat 12:52p Low

Sat 7:07p High

Sun 1:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:43a High

Sat 12:26p Low

Sat 6:31p High

Sun 12:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:55a High

Sat 12:40p Low

Sat 6:43p High

Sun 1:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:47a High

Sat 12:22p Low

Sat 6:35p High

Sun 12:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:24a High

Sat 4:32p Low

Sat 11:12p High

Sun 4:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:30a High

Sat 12:47p Low

Sat 7:16p High

Sun 1:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:58a High

Sat 3:39p Low

Sat 10:46p High

Sun 4:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:58a High

Sat 1:27p Low

Sat 7:42p High

Sun 1:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:04a High

Sat 12:21p Low

Sat 6:49p High

Sun 12:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:22a High

Sat 12:43p Low

Sat 7:05p High

Sun 12:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:06a High

Sat 12:26p Low

Sat 6:45p High

Sun 12:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:06a High

Sat 1:26p Low

Sat 7:46p High

Sun 1:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Showers likely this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).