NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/17

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the South

9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 7:51pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:22a Low

Sat 12:26p High

Sat 6:44p Low

Sun 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:56a Low

Sat 11:50a High

Sat 6:18p Low

Sun 12:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:10a Low

Sat 12:02p High

Sat 6:32p Low

Sun 12:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:52a Low

Sat 11:54a High

Sat 6:14p Low

Sun 12:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:02a Low

Sat 4:31p High

Sat 10:24p Low

Sun 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:13a Low

Sat 12:18p High

Sat 6:34p Low

Sun 1:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:09a Low

Sat 4:05p High

Sat 9:31p Low

Sun 4:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:09a Low

Sat 12:49p High

Sat 7:35p Low

Sun 1:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:58a Low

Sat 11:50a High

Sat 6:22p Low

Sun 12:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:19a Low

Sat 12:10p High

Sat 7:00p Low

Sun 1:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:05a Low

Sat 12:00p High

Sat 6:33p Low

Sun 1:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:05a Low

Sat 12:53p High

Sat 7:33p Low

Sun 1:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 13 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

