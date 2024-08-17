NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/17

Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:10am - 7:51pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:22a		Low
Sat 12:26p		High
Sat 6:44p		Low
Sun 1:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:56a		Low
Sat 11:50a		High
Sat 6:18p		Low
Sun 12:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:10a		Low
Sat 12:02p		High
Sat 6:32p		Low
Sun 12:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:52a		Low
Sat 11:54a		High
Sat 6:14p		Low
Sun 12:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:02a		Low
Sat 4:31p		High
Sat 10:24p		Low
Sun 5:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:13a		Low
Sat 12:18p		High
Sat 6:34p		Low
Sun 1:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:09a		Low
Sat 4:05p		High
Sat 9:31p		Low
Sun 4:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 7:09a		Low
Sat 12:49p		High
Sat 7:35p		Low
Sun 1:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:58a		Low
Sat 11:50a		High
Sat 6:22p		Low
Sun 12:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:19a		Low
Sat 12:10p		High
Sat 7:00p		Low
Sun 1:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:05a		Low
Sat 12:00p		High
Sat 6:33p		Low
Sun 1:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:05a		Low
Sat 12:53p		High
Sat 7:33p		Low
Sun 1:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 13 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

