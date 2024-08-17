NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/17
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 7:51pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:22a
|Low
Sat 12:26p
|High
Sat 6:44p
|Low
Sun 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:56a
|Low
Sat 11:50a
|High
Sat 6:18p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:10a
|Low
Sat 12:02p
|High
Sat 6:32p
|Low
Sun 12:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:52a
|Low
Sat 11:54a
|High
Sat 6:14p
|Low
Sun 12:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:02a
|Low
Sat 4:31p
|High
Sat 10:24p
|Low
Sun 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:13a
|Low
Sat 12:18p
|High
Sat 6:34p
|Low
Sun 1:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:09a
|Low
Sat 4:05p
|High
Sat 9:31p
|Low
Sun 4:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:09a
|Low
Sat 12:49p
|High
Sat 7:35p
|Low
Sun 1:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:58a
|Low
Sat 11:50a
|High
Sat 6:22p
|Low
Sun 12:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:19a
|Low
Sat 12:10p
|High
Sat 7:00p
|Low
Sun 1:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:05a
|Low
Sat 12:00p
|High
Sat 6:33p
|Low
Sun 1:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:05a
|Low
Sat 12:53p
|High
Sat 7:33p
|Low
Sun 1:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 13 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
