NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/13

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/13

AP

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 18 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:05am - 7:57pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:32a		Low
Sat 3:47p		High
Sat 9:51p		Low
Sun 4:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:06a		Low
Sat 3:11p		High
Sat 9:25p		Low
Sun 3:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:20a		Low
Sat 3:23p		High
Sat 9:39p		Low
Sun 3:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:02a		Low
Sat 3:15p		High
Sat 9:21p		Low
Sun 3:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:39a		High
Sat 1:12p		Low
Sat 7:52p		High
Sun 1:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:22a		Low
Sat 3:41p		High
Sat 9:43p		Low
Sun 4:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:13a		High
Sat 12:19p		Low
Sat 7:26p		High
Sun 12:38a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:06a		Low
Sat 4:02p		High
Sat 10:26p		Low
Sun 4:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:10a		Low
Sat 3:12p		High
Sat 9:30p		Low
Sun 3:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:42a		Low
Sat 3:34p		High
Sat 10:08p		Low
Sun 4:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:18a		Low
Sat 3:16p		High
Sat 9:40p		Low
Sun 3:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:19a		Low
Sat 4:11p		High
Sat 10:41p		Low
Sun 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top