NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/10

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature79° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset6:03am - 8:00pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:04a		High
Sat 12:39p		Low
Sat 6:34p		High
Sun 12:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:28a		High
Sat 12:13p		Low
Sat 5:58p		High
Sun 12:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:40a		High
Sat 12:27p		Low
Sat 6:10p		High
Sun 12:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:32a		High
Sat 12:09p		Low
Sat 6:02p		High
Sun 12:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:09a		High
Sat 4:19p		Low
Sat 10:39p		High
Sun 4:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:11a		High
Sat 12:29p		Low
Sat 6:39p		High
Sun 12:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:43a		High
Sat 3:26p		Low
Sat 10:13p		High
Sun 3:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:52a		High
Sat 1:22p		Low
Sat 7:25p		High
Sun 1:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:48a		High
Sat 12:09p		Low
Sat 6:16p		High
Sun 12:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:07a		High
Sat 12:32p		Low
Sat 6:38p		High
Sun 12:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:52a		High
Sat 12:06p		Low
Sat 6:20p		High
Sun 12:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:52a		High
Sat 1:14p		Low
Sat 7:18p		High
Sun 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

