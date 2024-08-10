NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/10
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:03am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:04a
|High
Sat 12:39p
|Low
Sat 6:34p
|High
Sun 12:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:28a
|High
Sat 12:13p
|Low
Sat 5:58p
|High
Sun 12:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:40a
|High
Sat 12:27p
|Low
Sat 6:10p
|High
Sun 12:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|High
Sat 12:09p
|Low
Sat 6:02p
|High
Sun 12:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:09a
|High
Sat 4:19p
|Low
Sat 10:39p
|High
Sun 4:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:11a
|High
Sat 12:29p
|Low
Sat 6:39p
|High
Sun 12:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:43a
|High
Sat 3:26p
|Low
Sat 10:13p
|High
Sun 3:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 1:22p
|Low
Sat 7:25p
|High
Sun 1:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:48a
|High
Sat 12:09p
|Low
Sat 6:16p
|High
Sun 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:07a
|High
Sat 12:32p
|Low
Sat 6:38p
|High
Sun 12:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:52a
|High
Sat 12:06p
|Low
Sat 6:20p
|High
Sun 12:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 1:14p
|Low
Sat 7:18p
|High
Sun 1:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
