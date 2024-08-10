NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/10

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the West

7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 79° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:00pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:04a High

Sat 12:39p Low

Sat 6:34p High

Sun 12:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:28a High

Sat 12:13p Low

Sat 5:58p High

Sun 12:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:40a High

Sat 12:27p Low

Sat 6:10p High

Sun 12:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 12:09p Low

Sat 6:02p High

Sun 12:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:09a High

Sat 4:19p Low

Sat 10:39p High

Sun 4:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:11a High

Sat 12:29p Low

Sat 6:39p High

Sun 12:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:43a High

Sat 3:26p Low

Sat 10:13p High

Sun 3:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 1:22p Low

Sat 7:25p High

Sun 1:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:48a High

Sat 12:09p Low

Sat 6:16p High

Sun 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:07a High

Sat 12:32p Low

Sat 6:38p High

Sun 12:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:52a High

Sat 12:06p Low

Sat 6:20p High

Sun 12:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 1:14p Low

Sat 7:18p High

Sun 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

