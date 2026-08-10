NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 10

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 10

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:00pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:15a		Low
Mon 12:20p		High
Mon 6:39p		Low
Tue 1:17a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:49a		Low
Mon 11:44a		High
Mon 6:13p		Low
Tue 12:41a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:03a		Low
Mon 11:56a		High
Mon 6:27p		Low
Tue 12:53a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:45a		Low
Mon 11:48a		High
Mon 6:09p		Low
Tue 12:45a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:55a		Low
Mon 4:25p		High
Mon 10:19p		Low
Tue 5:22a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:03a		Low
Mon 12:10p		High
Mon 6:28p		Low
Tue 1:20a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 3:59p		High
Mon 9:26p		Low
Tue 4:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:58a		Low
Mon 12:42p		High
Mon 7:29p		Low
Tue 1:54a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:54a		Low
Mon 11:47a		High
Mon 6:19p		Low
Tue 12:56a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:17a		Low
Mon 12:06p		High
Mon 6:53p		Low
Tue 1:19a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:00a		Low
Mon 11:54a		High
Mon 6:31p		Low
Tue 1:03a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:59a		Low
Mon 12:44p		High
Mon 7:26p		Low
Tue 1:53a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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