NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 10
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:02am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:15a
|Low
Mon 12:20p
|High
Mon 6:39p
|Low
Tue 1:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:49a
|Low
Mon 11:44a
|High
Mon 6:13p
|Low
Tue 12:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:03a
|Low
Mon 11:56a
|High
Mon 6:27p
|Low
Tue 12:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:45a
|Low
Mon 11:48a
|High
Mon 6:09p
|Low
Tue 12:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:55a
|Low
Mon 4:25p
|High
Mon 10:19p
|Low
Tue 5:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:03a
|Low
Mon 12:10p
|High
Mon 6:28p
|Low
Tue 1:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:02a
|Low
Mon 3:59p
|High
Mon 9:26p
|Low
Tue 4:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:58a
|Low
Mon 12:42p
|High
Mon 7:29p
|Low
Tue 1:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:54a
|Low
Mon 11:47a
|High
Mon 6:19p
|Low
Tue 12:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:17a
|Low
Mon 12:06p
|High
Mon 6:53p
|Low
Tue 1:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:00a
|Low
Mon 11:54a
|High
Mon 6:31p
|Low
Tue 1:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:59a
|Low
Mon 12:44p
|High
Mon 7:26p
|Low
Tue 1:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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