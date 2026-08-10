Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the East

4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 84°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:00pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:15a Low

Mon 12:20p High

Mon 6:39p Low

Tue 1:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:49a Low

Mon 11:44a High

Mon 6:13p Low

Tue 12:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:03a Low

Mon 11:56a High

Mon 6:27p Low

Tue 12:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:45a Low

Mon 11:48a High

Mon 6:09p Low

Tue 12:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 4:25p High

Mon 10:19p Low

Tue 5:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:03a Low

Mon 12:10p High

Mon 6:28p Low

Tue 1:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 3:59p High

Mon 9:26p Low

Tue 4:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:58a Low

Mon 12:42p High

Mon 7:29p Low

Tue 1:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:54a Low

Mon 11:47a High

Mon 6:19p Low

Tue 12:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:17a Low

Mon 12:06p High

Mon 6:53p Low

Tue 1:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:00a Low

Mon 11:54a High

Mon 6:31p Low

Tue 1:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:59a Low

Mon 12:44p High

Mon 7:26p Low

Tue 1:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba