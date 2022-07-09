NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/9

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 72°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature72° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:28pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 10:21a		High
Sat 4:33p		Low
Sat 11:21p		High
Sun 4:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:45a		High
Sat 4:07p		Low
Sat 10:45p		High
Sun 4:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:57a		High
Sat 4:21p		Low
Sat 10:57p		High
Sun 4:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:49a		High
Sat 4:03p		Low
Sat 10:49p		High
Sun 4:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:28a		Low
Sat 2:26p		High
Sat 8:13p		Low
Sun 3:26a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 10:08a		High
Sat 4:33p		Low
Sat 11:13p		High
Sun 4:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:35a		Low
Sat 2:00p		High
Sat 7:20p		Low
Sun 3:00a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 10:39a		High
Sat 5:22p		Low
Sat 11:46p		High
Sun 5:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:43a		High
Sat 4:18p		Low
Sat 10:45p		High
Sun 4:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 10:04a		High
Sat 4:48p		Low
Sat 11:09p		High
Sun 5:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:53a		High
Sat 4:29p		Low
Sat 10:54p		High
Sun 4:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 10:45a		High
Sat 5:24p		Low
Sat 11:39p		High
Sun 5:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

