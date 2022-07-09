NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/9
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 72°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:21a
|High
Sat 4:33p
|Low
Sat 11:21p
|High
Sun 4:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:45a
|High
Sat 4:07p
|Low
Sat 10:45p
|High
Sun 4:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:57a
|High
Sat 4:21p
|Low
Sat 10:57p
|High
Sun 4:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:49a
|High
Sat 4:03p
|Low
Sat 10:49p
|High
Sun 4:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:28a
|Low
Sat 2:26p
|High
Sat 8:13p
|Low
Sun 3:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:08a
|High
Sat 4:33p
|Low
Sat 11:13p
|High
Sun 4:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:35a
|Low
Sat 2:00p
|High
Sat 7:20p
|Low
Sun 3:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:39a
|High
Sat 5:22p
|Low
Sat 11:46p
|High
Sun 5:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:43a
|High
Sat 4:18p
|Low
Sat 10:45p
|High
Sun 4:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 10:04a
|High
Sat 4:48p
|Low
Sat 11:09p
|High
Sun 5:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:53a
|High
Sat 4:29p
|Low
Sat 10:54p
|High
Sun 4:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:45a
|High
Sat 5:24p
|Low
Sat 11:39p
|High
Sun 5:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.