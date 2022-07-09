NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 72°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 72° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:28pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:21a High

Sat 4:33p Low

Sat 11:21p High

Sun 4:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:45a High

Sat 4:07p Low

Sat 10:45p High

Sun 4:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:57a High

Sat 4:21p Low

Sat 10:57p High

Sun 4:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:49a High

Sat 4:03p Low

Sat 10:49p High

Sun 4:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:28a Low

Sat 2:26p High

Sat 8:13p Low

Sun 3:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:08a High

Sat 4:33p Low

Sat 11:13p High

Sun 4:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:35a Low

Sat 2:00p High

Sat 7:20p Low

Sun 3:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:39a High

Sat 5:22p Low

Sat 11:46p High

Sun 5:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:43a High

Sat 4:18p Low

Sat 10:45p High

Sun 4:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:04a High

Sat 4:48p Low

Sat 11:09p High

Sun 5:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:53a High

Sat 4:29p Low

Sat 10:54p High

Sun 4:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:45a High

Sat 5:24p Low

Sat 11:39p High

Sun 5:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.