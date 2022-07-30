NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/30

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/30

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature79° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:51am - 8:13pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:50a		Low
Sat 3:49p		High
Sat 9:47p		Low
Sun 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:24a		Low
Sat 3:13p		High
Sat 9:21p		Low
Sun 3:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:38a		Low
Sat 3:25p		High
Sat 9:35p		Low
Sun 4:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:20a		Low
Sat 3:17p		High
Sat 9:17p		Low
Sun 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:59a		High
Sat 1:30p		Low
Sat 7:54p		High
Sun 1:27a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:37a		Low
Sat 3:33p		High
Sat 9:38p		Low
Sun 4:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:33a		High
Sat 12:37p		Low
Sat 7:28p		High
Sun 12:34a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:26a		Low
Sat 4:04p		High
Sat 10:31p		Low
Sun 5:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:26a		Low
Sat 3:11p		High
Sat 9:32p		Low
Sun 4:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:58a		Low
Sat 3:34p		High
Sat 10:10p		Low
Sun 4:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:26a		Low
Sat 3:17p		High
Sat 9:41p		Low
Sun 4:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:32a		Low
Sat 4:15p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 4:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top