NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:13a
|High
Sat 1:38p
|Low
Sat 8:02p
|High
Sun 1:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:37a
|High
Sat 1:12p
|Low
Sat 7:26p
|High
Sun 1:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:49a
|High
Sat 1:26p
|Low
Sat 7:38p
|High
Sun 1:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:41a
|High
Sat 1:08p
|Low
Sat 7:30p
|High
Sun 1:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:18a
|High
Sat 5:18p
|Low
Sun 12:07a
|High
Sun 5:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 1:28p
|Low
Sat 8:03p
|High
Sun 1:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:52a
|High
Sat 4:25p
|Low
Sat 11:41p
|High
Sun 4:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:53a
|High
Sat 2:26p
|Low
Sat 8:35p
|High
Sun 2:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:50a
|High
Sat 1:12p
|Low
Sat 7:33p
|High
Sun 1:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:15a
|High
Sat 1:42p
|Low
Sat 7:55p
|High
Sun 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:57a
|High
Sat 1:20p
|Low
Sat 7:38p
|High
Sun 1:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:50a
|High
Sat 2:19p
|Low
Sat 8:30p
|High
Sun 2:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
