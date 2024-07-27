NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/27

Manasquan Inlet (Bud McCormick)


Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:15pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 7:13a		High
Sat 1:38p		Low
Sat 8:02p		High
Sun 1:57a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:37a		High
Sat 1:12p		Low
Sat 7:26p		High
Sun 1:31a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:49a		High
Sat 1:26p		Low
Sat 7:38p		High
Sun 1:45a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:41a		High
Sat 1:08p		Low
Sat 7:30p		High
Sun 1:27a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 11:18a		High
Sat 5:18p		Low
Sun 12:07a		High
Sun 5:37a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 1:28p		Low
Sat 8:03p		High
Sun 1:48a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:52a		High
Sat 4:25p		Low
Sat 11:41p		High
Sun 4:44a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:53a		High
Sat 2:26p		Low
Sat 8:35p		High
Sun 2:39a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:50a		High
Sat 1:12p		Low
Sat 7:33p		High
Sun 1:31a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:15a		High
Sat 1:42p		Low
Sat 7:55p		High
Sun 1:59a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:57a		High
Sat 1:20p		Low
Sat 7:38p		High
Sun 1:36a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:50a		High
Sat 2:19p		Low
Sat 8:30p		High
Sun 2:42a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

