NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/27

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:15pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:13a High

Sat 1:38p Low

Sat 8:02p High

Sun 1:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:37a High

Sat 1:12p Low

Sat 7:26p High

Sun 1:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:49a High

Sat 1:26p Low

Sat 7:38p High

Sun 1:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:41a High

Sat 1:08p Low

Sat 7:30p High

Sun 1:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:18a High

Sat 5:18p Low

Sun 12:07a High

Sun 5:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 1:28p Low

Sat 8:03p High

Sun 1:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:52a High

Sat 4:25p Low

Sat 11:41p High

Sun 4:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:53a High

Sat 2:26p Low

Sat 8:35p High

Sun 2:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:50a High

Sat 1:12p Low

Sat 7:33p High

Sun 1:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:15a High

Sat 1:42p Low

Sat 7:55p High

Sun 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:57a High

Sat 1:20p Low

Sat 7:38p High

Sun 1:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:50a High

Sat 2:19p Low

Sat 8:30p High

Sun 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

