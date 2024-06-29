NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/29

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/29

WIldwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:40a		High
Sat 2:54p		Low
Sat 9:29p		High
Sun 3:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:04a		High
Sat 2:28p		Low
Sat 8:53p		High
Sun 2:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:16a		High
Sat 2:42p		Low
Sat 9:05p		High
Sun 2:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:08a		High
Sat 2:24p		Low
Sat 8:57p		High
Sun 2:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:55a		Low
Sat 12:45p		High
Sat 6:34p		Low
Sun 1:34a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:40a		High
Sat 2:49p		Low
Sat 9:26p		High
Sun 3:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:02a		Low
Sat 12:19p		High
Sat 5:41p		Low
Sun 1:08a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 9:14a		High
Sat 3:47p		Low
Sat 9:54p		High
Sun 4:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:11a		High
Sat 2:35p		Low
Sat 8:55p		High
Sun 2:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:36a		High
Sat 3:04p		Low
Sat 9:15p		High
Sun 3:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:20a		High
Sat 2:47p		Low
Sat 9:00p		High
Sun 3:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 9:11a		High
Sat 3:42p		Low
Sat 9:50p		High
Sun 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike.
 
Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM