NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/29
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:40a
|High
Sat 2:54p
|Low
Sat 9:29p
|High
Sun 3:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:04a
|High
Sat 2:28p
|Low
Sat 8:53p
|High
Sun 2:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:16a
|High
Sat 2:42p
|Low
Sat 9:05p
|High
Sun 2:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:08a
|High
Sat 2:24p
|Low
Sat 8:57p
|High
Sun 2:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:55a
|Low
Sat 12:45p
|High
Sat 6:34p
|Low
Sun 1:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:40a
|High
Sat 2:49p
|Low
Sat 9:26p
|High
Sun 3:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:02a
|Low
Sat 12:19p
|High
Sat 5:41p
|Low
Sun 1:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:14a
|High
Sat 3:47p
|Low
Sat 9:54p
|High
Sun 4:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:11a
|High
Sat 2:35p
|Low
Sat 8:55p
|High
Sun 2:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:36a
|High
Sat 3:04p
|Low
Sat 9:15p
|High
Sun 3:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:20a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 9:00p
|High
Sun 3:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:11a
|High
Sat 3:42p
|Low
Sat 9:50p
|High
Sun 4:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
