NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/29

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:40a High

Sat 2:54p Low

Sat 9:29p High

Sun 3:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:04a High

Sat 2:28p Low

Sat 8:53p High

Sun 2:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:16a High

Sat 2:42p Low

Sat 9:05p High

Sun 2:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:08a High

Sat 2:24p Low

Sat 8:57p High

Sun 2:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:55a Low

Sat 12:45p High

Sat 6:34p Low

Sun 1:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:40a High

Sat 2:49p Low

Sat 9:26p High

Sun 3:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:02a Low

Sat 12:19p High

Sat 5:41p Low

Sun 1:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:14a High

Sat 3:47p Low

Sat 9:54p High

Sun 4:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:11a High

Sat 2:35p Low

Sat 8:55p High

Sun 2:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:36a High

Sat 3:04p Low

Sat 9:15p High

Sun 3:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:20a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 9:00p High

Sun 3:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:11a High

Sat 3:42p Low

Sat 9:50p High

Sun 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

