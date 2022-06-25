NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 70°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:52a
|Low
Sat 11:58a
|High
Sat 6:18p
|Low
Sun 12:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:26a
|Low
Sat 11:22a
|High
Sat 5:52p
|Low
Sun 12:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:40a
|Low
Sat 11:34a
|High
Sat 6:06p
|Low
Sun 12:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:22a
|Low
Sat 11:26a
|High
Sat 5:48p
|Low
Sun 12:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:32a
|Low
Sat 4:03p
|High
Sat 9:58p
|Low
Sun 4:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:49a
|Low
Sat 11:53a
|High
Sat 6:13p
|Low
Sun 12:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:39a
|Low
Sat 3:37p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 4:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:26a
|Low
Sat 12:20p
|High
Sat 6:55p
|Low
Sun 1:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:39a
|Low
Sat 11:36a
|High
Sat 6:07p
|Low
Sun 12:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:55a
|Low
Sat 11:49a
|High
Sat 6:25p
|Low
Sun 12:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:53a
|Low
Sat 11:42a
|High
Sat 6:20p
|Low
Sun 12:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:46a
|Low
Sat 12:35p
|High
Sat 7:12p
|Low
Sun 1:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.