NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/17

Long Beach Island (LBI Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature74° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:58a		Low
Sat 1:55p		High
Sat 8:10p		Low
Sun 2:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:32a		Low
Sat 1:19p		High
Sat 7:44p		Low
Sun 2:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:46a		Low
Sat 1:31p		High
Sat 7:58p		Low
Sun 2:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:28a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 7:40p		Low
Sun 2:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:11a		High
Sat 11:38a		Low
Sat 6:00p		High
Sat 11:50p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:52a		Low
Sat 1:53p		High
Sat 8:07p		Low
Sun 2:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:45a		High
Sat 10:45a		Low
Sat 5:34p		High
Sat 10:57p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:39a		Low
Sat 2:20p		High
Sat 9:01p		Low
Sun 3:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:41a		Low
Sat 1:29p		High
Sat 7:56p		Low
Sun 2:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 8:04a		Low
Sat 1:48p		High
Sat 8:24p		Low
Sun 2:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:48a		Low
Sat 1:35p		High
Sat 8:07p		Low
Sun 2:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:50a		Low
Sat 2:29p		High
Sat 9:06p		Low
Sun 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

