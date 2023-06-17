NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/17

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 74° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:58a Low

Sat 1:55p High

Sat 8:10p Low

Sun 2:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:32a Low

Sat 1:19p High

Sat 7:44p Low

Sun 2:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:46a Low

Sat 1:31p High

Sat 7:58p Low

Sun 2:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:28a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 7:40p Low

Sun 2:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:11a High

Sat 11:38a Low

Sat 6:00p High

Sat 11:50p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:52a Low

Sat 1:53p High

Sat 8:07p Low

Sun 2:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:45a High

Sat 10:45a Low

Sat 5:34p High

Sat 10:57p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:39a Low

Sat 2:20p High

Sat 9:01p Low

Sun 3:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:41a Low

Sat 1:29p High

Sat 7:56p Low

Sun 2:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:04a Low

Sat 1:48p High

Sat 8:24p Low

Sun 2:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:48a Low

Sat 1:35p High

Sat 8:07p Low

Sun 2:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:50a Low

Sat 2:29p High

Sat 9:06p Low

Sun 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone