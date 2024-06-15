NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/15

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/15

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature74° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 9:30a		High
Sat 3:43p		Low
Sat 10:08p		High
Sun 3:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:54a		High
Sat 3:17p		Low
Sat 9:32p		High
Sun 3:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:06a		High
Sat 3:31p		Low
Sat 9:44p		High
Sun 3:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:58a		High
Sat 3:13p		Low
Sat 9:36p		High
Sun 3:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:37a		Low
Sat 1:35p		High
Sat 7:23p		Low
Sun 2:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:29a		High
Sat 3:46p		Low
Sat 10:00p		High
Sun 3:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:44a		Low
Sat 1:09p		High
Sat 6:30p		Low
Sun 1:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 10:00a		High
Sat 4:31p		Low
Sat 10:33p		High
Sun 4:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:04a		High
Sat 3:30p		Low
Sat 9:37p		High
Sun 3:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 9:19a		High
Sat 3:46p		Low
Sat 9:54p		High
Sun 3:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:09a		High
Sat 3:41p		Low
Sat 9:43p		High
Sun 3:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 10:00a		High
Sat 4:30p		Low
Sat 10:32p		High
Sun 4:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

