NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/15

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 74° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:30a High

Sat 3:43p Low

Sat 10:08p High

Sun 3:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:54a High

Sat 3:17p Low

Sat 9:32p High

Sun 3:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:06a High

Sat 3:31p Low

Sat 9:44p High

Sun 3:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:58a High

Sat 3:13p Low

Sat 9:36p High

Sun 3:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:37a Low

Sat 1:35p High

Sat 7:23p Low

Sun 2:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:29a High

Sat 3:46p Low

Sat 10:00p High

Sun 3:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:44a Low

Sat 1:09p High

Sat 6:30p Low

Sun 1:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:00a High

Sat 4:31p Low

Sat 10:33p High

Sun 4:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:04a High

Sat 3:30p Low

Sat 9:37p High

Sun 3:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:19a High

Sat 3:46p Low

Sat 9:54p High

Sun 3:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:09a High

Sat 3:41p Low

Sat 9:43p High

Sun 3:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:00a High

Sat 4:30p Low

Sat 10:32p High

Sun 4:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

