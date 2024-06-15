NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/15
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:30a
|High
Sat 3:43p
|Low
Sat 10:08p
|High
Sun 3:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:54a
|High
Sat 3:17p
|Low
Sat 9:32p
|High
Sun 3:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:06a
|High
Sat 3:31p
|Low
Sat 9:44p
|High
Sun 3:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:58a
|High
Sat 3:13p
|Low
Sat 9:36p
|High
Sun 3:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:37a
|Low
Sat 1:35p
|High
Sat 7:23p
|Low
Sun 2:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:29a
|High
Sat 3:46p
|Low
Sat 10:00p
|High
Sun 3:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:44a
|Low
Sat 1:09p
|High
Sat 6:30p
|Low
Sun 1:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:00a
|High
Sat 4:31p
|Low
Sat 10:33p
|High
Sun 4:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:04a
|High
Sat 3:30p
|Low
Sat 9:37p
|High
Sun 3:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:19a
|High
Sat 3:46p
|Low
Sat 9:54p
|High
Sun 3:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:09a
|High
Sat 3:41p
|Low
Sat 9:43p
|High
Sun 3:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:00a
|High
Sat 4:30p
|Low
Sat 10:32p
|High
Sun 4:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt