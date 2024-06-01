NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:07a
|High
Sat 4:13p
|Low
Sat 10:50p
|High
Sun 4:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:31a
|High
Sat 3:47p
|Low
Sat 10:14p
|High
Sun 4:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:43a
|High
Sat 4:01p
|Low
Sat 10:26p
|High
Sun 4:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:35a
|High
Sat 3:43p
|Low
Sat 10:18p
|High
Sun 4:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:12a
|Low
Sat 2:12p
|High
Sat 7:53p
|Low
Sun 2:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:04a
|High
Sat 4:13p
|Low
Sat 10:45p
|High
Sun 4:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:19a
|Low
Sat 1:46p
|High
Sat 7:00p
|Low
Sun 2:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:36a
|High
Sat 5:09p
|Low
Sat 11:13p
|High
Sun 5:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:36a
|High
Sat 4:01p
|Low
Sat 10:18p
|High
Sun 4:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:59a
|High
Sat 4:26p
|Low
Sat 10:35p
|High
Sun 4:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:45a
|High
Sat 4:14p
|Low
Sat 10:22p
|High
Sun 4:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:33a
|High
Sat 5:05p
|Low
Sat 11:12p
|High
Sun 5:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming W early this afternoon, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
