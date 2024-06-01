NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/1

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:21pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:07a High

Sat 4:13p Low

Sat 10:50p High

Sun 4:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:31a High

Sat 3:47p Low

Sat 10:14p High

Sun 4:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:43a High

Sat 4:01p Low

Sat 10:26p High

Sun 4:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:35a High

Sat 3:43p Low

Sat 10:18p High

Sun 4:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:12a Low

Sat 2:12p High

Sat 7:53p Low

Sun 2:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:04a High

Sat 4:13p Low

Sat 10:45p High

Sun 4:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:19a Low

Sat 1:46p High

Sat 7:00p Low

Sun 2:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:36a High

Sat 5:09p Low

Sat 11:13p High

Sun 5:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:36a High

Sat 4:01p Low

Sat 10:18p High

Sun 4:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:59a High

Sat 4:26p Low

Sat 10:35p High

Sun 4:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:45a High

Sat 4:14p Low

Sat 10:22p High

Sun 4:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:33a High

Sat 5:05p Low

Sat 11:12p High

Sun 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming W early this afternoon, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

