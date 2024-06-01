NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/1

Reopened Shark River Bridge on Route 71 between Belmar and Avon 5/31/24 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:21pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 10:07a		High
Sat 4:13p		Low
Sat 10:50p		High
Sun 4:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:31a		High
Sat 3:47p		Low
Sat 10:14p		High
Sun 4:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:43a		High
Sat 4:01p		Low
Sat 10:26p		High
Sun 4:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:35a		High
Sat 3:43p		Low
Sat 10:18p		High
Sun 4:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:12a		Low
Sat 2:12p		High
Sat 7:53p		Low
Sun 2:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:04a		High
Sat 4:13p		Low
Sat 10:45p		High
Sun 4:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:19a		Low
Sat 1:46p		High
Sat 7:00p		Low
Sun 2:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 10:36a		High
Sat 5:09p		Low
Sat 11:13p		High
Sun 5:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:36a		High
Sat 4:01p		Low
Sat 10:18p		High
Sun 4:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 9:59a		High
Sat 4:26p		Low
Sat 10:35p		High
Sun 4:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:45a		High
Sat 4:14p		Low
Sat 10:22p		High
Sun 4:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 10:33a		High
Sat 5:05p		Low
Sat 11:12p		High
Sun 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming W early this afternoon, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

