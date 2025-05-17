NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/17

Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--Slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature71° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:07pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:45a		High
Sat 11:46a		Low
Sat 5:28p		High
Sat 11:48p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:09a		High
Sat 11:20a		Low
Sat 4:52p		High
Sat 11:22p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:21a		High
Sat 11:34a		Low
Sat 5:04p		High
Sat 11:36p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:13a		High
Sat 11:16a		Low
Sat 4:56p		High
Sat 11:18p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:50a		High
Sat 3:26p		Low
Sat 9:33p		High
Sun 3:28a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:50a		High
Sat 11:35a		Low
Sat 5:21p		High
Sat 11:45p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:24a		High
Sat 2:33p		Low
Sat 9:07p		High
Sun 2:35a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:37a		High
Sat 12:39p		Low
Sat 6:03p		High
Sun 12:49a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:27a		High
Sat 11:20a		Low
Sat 4:59p		High
Sat 11:32p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:57a		High
Sat 11:50a		Low
Sat 5:24p		High
Sun 12:12a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:32a		High
Sat 11:23a		Low
Sat 5:12p		High
Sat 11:42p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:25a		High
Sat 12:31p		Low
Sat 6:16p		High
Sun 12:49a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds, becoming NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

