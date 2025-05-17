NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/17
Advisories
--Slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:45a
|High
Sat 11:46a
|Low
Sat 5:28p
|High
Sat 11:48p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:09a
|High
Sat 11:20a
|Low
Sat 4:52p
|High
Sat 11:22p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:21a
|High
Sat 11:34a
|Low
Sat 5:04p
|High
Sat 11:36p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:13a
|High
Sat 11:16a
|Low
Sat 4:56p
|High
Sat 11:18p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:50a
|High
Sat 3:26p
|Low
Sat 9:33p
|High
Sun 3:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:50a
|High
Sat 11:35a
|Low
Sat 5:21p
|High
Sat 11:45p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:24a
|High
Sat 2:33p
|Low
Sat 9:07p
|High
Sun 2:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:37a
|High
Sat 12:39p
|Low
Sat 6:03p
|High
Sun 12:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:27a
|High
Sat 11:20a
|Low
Sat 4:59p
|High
Sat 11:32p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:57a
|High
Sat 11:50a
|Low
Sat 5:24p
|High
Sun 12:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|High
Sat 11:23a
|Low
Sat 5:12p
|High
Sat 11:42p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:25a
|High
Sat 12:31p
|Low
Sat 6:16p
|High
Sun 12:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds, becoming NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
