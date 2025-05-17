NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/17

Advisories

--Slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 71° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:07pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:45a High

Sat 11:46a Low

Sat 5:28p High

Sat 11:48p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:09a High

Sat 11:20a Low

Sat 4:52p High

Sat 11:22p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:21a High

Sat 11:34a Low

Sat 5:04p High

Sat 11:36p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:13a High

Sat 11:16a Low

Sat 4:56p High

Sat 11:18p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:50a High

Sat 3:26p Low

Sat 9:33p High

Sun 3:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:50a High

Sat 11:35a Low

Sat 5:21p High

Sat 11:45p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:24a High

Sat 2:33p Low

Sat 9:07p High

Sun 2:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:37a High

Sat 12:39p Low

Sat 6:03p High

Sun 12:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:27a High

Sat 11:20a Low

Sat 4:59p High

Sat 11:32p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 11:50a Low

Sat 5:24p High

Sun 12:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 11:23a Low

Sat 5:12p High

Sat 11:42p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:25a High

Sat 12:31p Low

Sat 6:16p High

Sun 12:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds, becoming NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

