NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/30

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
11 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature68° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:52am - 6:43pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:00a		Low
Mon 1:03p		High
Mon 7:13p		Low
Tue 1:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:34a		Low
Mon 12:27p		High
Mon 6:47p		Low
Tue 12:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:48a		Low
Mon 12:39p		High
Mon 7:01p		Low
Tue 1:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:30a		Low
Mon 12:31p		High
Mon 6:43p		Low
Tue 1:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:40a		Low
Mon 5:08p		High
Mon 10:53p		Low
Tue 5:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:51a		Low
Mon 12:59p		High
Mon 7:03p		Low
Tue 1:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:47a		Low
Mon 4:42p		High
Mon 10:00p		Low
Tue 5:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:39a		Low
Mon 1:32p		High
Mon 7:54p		Low
Tue 2:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:43a		Low
Mon 12:42p		High
Mon 6:54p		Low
Tue 1:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:04a		Low
Mon 1:03p		High
Mon 7:21p		Low
Tue 1:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:57a		Low
Mon 12:55p		High
Mon 7:11p		Low
Tue 1:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:49a		Low
Mon 1:45p		High
Mon 8:04p		Low
Tue 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

