NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
11 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:52am - 6:43pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:00a
|Low
Mon 1:03p
|High
Mon 7:13p
|Low
Tue 1:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:34a
|Low
Mon 12:27p
|High
Mon 6:47p
|Low
Tue 12:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:48a
|Low
Mon 12:39p
|High
Mon 7:01p
|Low
Tue 1:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:30a
|Low
Mon 12:31p
|High
Mon 6:43p
|Low
Tue 1:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:40a
|Low
Mon 5:08p
|High
Mon 10:53p
|Low
Tue 5:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:51a
|Low
Mon 12:59p
|High
Mon 7:03p
|Low
Tue 1:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:47a
|Low
Mon 4:42p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 5:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:39a
|Low
Mon 1:32p
|High
Mon 7:54p
|Low
Tue 2:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:43a
|Low
Mon 12:42p
|High
Mon 6:54p
|Low
Tue 1:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:04a
|Low
Mon 1:03p
|High
Mon 7:21p
|Low
Tue 1:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:57a
|Low
Mon 12:55p
|High
Mon 7:11p
|Low
Tue 1:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:49a
|Low
Mon 1:45p
|High
Mon 8:04p
|Low
Tue 2:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
