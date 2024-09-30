NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

11 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 68° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:43pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:00a Low

Mon 1:03p High

Mon 7:13p Low

Tue 1:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:34a Low

Mon 12:27p High

Mon 6:47p Low

Tue 12:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:48a Low

Mon 12:39p High

Mon 7:01p Low

Tue 1:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:30a Low

Mon 12:31p High

Mon 6:43p Low

Tue 1:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:40a Low

Mon 5:08p High

Mon 10:53p Low

Tue 5:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:51a Low

Mon 12:59p High

Mon 7:03p Low

Tue 1:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:47a Low

Mon 4:42p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 5:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:39a Low

Mon 1:32p High

Mon 7:54p Low

Tue 2:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:43a Low

Mon 12:42p High

Mon 6:54p Low

Tue 1:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:04a Low

Mon 1:03p High

Mon 7:21p Low

Tue 1:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:57a Low

Mon 12:55p High

Mon 7:11p Low

Tue 1:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:49a Low

Mon 1:45p High

Mon 8:04p Low

Tue 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

