NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/23
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 6:54pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:19a
|High
Mon 12:49p
|Low
Mon 7:21p
|High
Tue 1:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:43a
|High
Mon 12:23p
|Low
Mon 6:45p
|High
Tue 12:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:55a
|High
Mon 12:37p
|Low
Mon 6:57p
|High
Tue 1:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:47a
|High
Mon 12:19p
|Low
Mon 6:49p
|High
Tue 12:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:24a
|High
Mon 4:29p
|Low
Mon 11:26p
|High
Tue 5:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:22a
|High
Mon 12:38p
|Low
Mon 7:29p
|High
Tue 1:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:58a
|High
Mon 3:36p
|Low
Mon 11:00p
|High
Tue 4:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:53a
|High
Mon 1:35p
|Low
Mon 8:01p
|High
Tue 2:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:54a
|High
Mon 12:22p
|Low
Mon 7:03p
|High
Tue 12:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:16a
|High
Mon 12:54p
|Low
Mon 7:24p
|High
Tue 1:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:56a
|High
Mon 12:29p
|Low
Mon 7:05p
|High
Tue 1:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:54a
|High
Mon 1:29p
|Low
Mon 7:57p
|High
Tue 2:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto
What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray