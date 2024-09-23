NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/23

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/23

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature68° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 6:54pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:19a		High
Mon 12:49p		Low
Mon 7:21p		High
Tue 1:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:43a		High
Mon 12:23p		Low
Mon 6:45p		High
Tue 12:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:55a		High
Mon 12:37p		Low
Mon 6:57p		High
Tue 1:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:47a		High
Mon 12:19p		Low
Mon 6:49p		High
Tue 12:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:24a		High
Mon 4:29p		Low
Mon 11:26p		High
Tue 5:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:22a		High
Mon 12:38p		Low
Mon 7:29p		High
Tue 1:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:58a		High
Mon 3:36p		Low
Mon 11:00p		High
Tue 4:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:53a		High
Mon 1:35p		Low
Mon 8:01p		High
Tue 2:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:54a		High
Mon 12:22p		Low
Mon 7:03p		High
Tue 12:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:16a		High
Mon 12:54p		Low
Mon 7:24p		High
Tue 1:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:56a		High
Mon 12:29p		Low
Mon 7:05p		High
Tue 1:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:54a		High
Mon 1:29p		Low
Mon 7:57p		High
Tue 2:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM