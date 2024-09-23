NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/23

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 68° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 6:54pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:19a High

Mon 12:49p Low

Mon 7:21p High

Tue 1:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:43a High

Mon 12:23p Low

Mon 6:45p High

Tue 12:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:55a High

Mon 12:37p Low

Mon 6:57p High

Tue 1:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:47a High

Mon 12:19p Low

Mon 6:49p High

Tue 12:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:24a High

Mon 4:29p Low

Mon 11:26p High

Tue 5:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:22a High

Mon 12:38p Low

Mon 7:29p High

Tue 1:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:58a High

Mon 3:36p Low

Mon 11:00p High

Tue 4:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:53a High

Mon 1:35p Low

Mon 8:01p High

Tue 2:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:54a High

Mon 12:22p Low

Mon 7:03p High

Tue 12:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:16a High

Mon 12:54p Low

Mon 7:24p High

Tue 1:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:56a High

Mon 12:29p Low

Mon 7:05p High

Tue 1:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:54a High

Mon 1:29p Low

Mon 7:57p High

Tue 2:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?! Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray