NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/2

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
14 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:25am - 7:27pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 8:07a		Low
Mon 2:10p		High
Mon 8:18p		Low
Tue 2:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:41a		Low
Mon 1:34p		High
Mon 7:52p		Low
Tue 2:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:55a		Low
Mon 1:46p		High
Mon 8:06p		Low
Tue 2:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:37a		Low
Mon 1:38p		High
Mon 7:48p		Low
Tue 2:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:12a		High
Mon 11:47a		Low
Mon 6:15p		High
Mon 11:58p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 7:59a		Low
Mon 2:06p		High
Mon 8:12p		Low
Tue 2:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:46a		High
Mon 10:54a		Low
Mon 5:49p		High
Mon 11:05p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 8:48a		Low
Mon 2:37p		High
Mon 9:04p		Low
Tue 3:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:51a		Low
Mon 1:45p		High
Mon 8:03p		Low
Tue 2:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 8:14a		Low
Mon 2:06p		High
Mon 8:31p		Low
Tue 2:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:00a		Low
Mon 1:54p		High
Mon 8:15p		Low
Tue 2:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 8:57a		Low
Mon 2:46p		High
Mon 9:12p		Low
Tue 3:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SW 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

