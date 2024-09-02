NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
14 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:25am - 7:27pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:07a
|Low
Mon 2:10p
|High
Mon 8:18p
|Low
Tue 2:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:41a
|Low
Mon 1:34p
|High
Mon 7:52p
|Low
Tue 2:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:55a
|Low
Mon 1:46p
|High
Mon 8:06p
|Low
Tue 2:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:37a
|Low
Mon 1:38p
|High
Mon 7:48p
|Low
Tue 2:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:12a
|High
Mon 11:47a
|Low
Mon 6:15p
|High
Mon 11:58p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:59a
|Low
Mon 2:06p
|High
Mon 8:12p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:46a
|High
Mon 10:54a
|Low
Mon 5:49p
|High
Mon 11:05p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:48a
|Low
Mon 2:37p
|High
Mon 9:04p
|Low
Tue 3:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:51a
|Low
Mon 1:45p
|High
Mon 8:03p
|Low
Tue 2:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:14a
|Low
Mon 2:06p
|High
Mon 8:31p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:00a
|Low
Mon 1:54p
|High
Mon 8:15p
|Low
Tue 2:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:57a
|Low
Mon 2:46p
|High
Mon 9:12p
|Low
Tue 3:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SW 3 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
