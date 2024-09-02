NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

14 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

12 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 75°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:27pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:07a Low

Mon 2:10p High

Mon 8:18p Low

Tue 2:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:41a Low

Mon 1:34p High

Mon 7:52p Low

Tue 2:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:55a Low

Mon 1:46p High

Mon 8:06p Low

Tue 2:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:37a Low

Mon 1:38p High

Mon 7:48p Low

Tue 2:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:12a High

Mon 11:47a Low

Mon 6:15p High

Mon 11:58p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:59a Low

Mon 2:06p High

Mon 8:12p Low

Tue 2:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:46a High

Mon 10:54a Low

Mon 5:49p High

Mon 11:05p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:48a Low

Mon 2:37p High

Mon 9:04p Low

Tue 3:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:51a Low

Mon 1:45p High

Mon 8:03p Low

Tue 2:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:14a Low

Mon 2:06p High

Mon 8:31p Low

Tue 2:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:00a Low

Mon 1:54p High

Mon 8:15p Low

Tue 2:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:57a Low

Mon 2:46p High

Mon 9:12p Low

Tue 3:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SW 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

