NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 72°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 7:55pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:03a
|High
Mon 11:14a
|Low
Mon 5:26p
|High
Mon 11:32p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:48a
|Low
Mon 4:50p
|High
Mon 11:06p
|Low
Tue 5:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:02a
|Low
Mon 5:02p
|High
Mon 11:20p
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:44a
|Low
Mon 4:54p
|High
Mon 11:02p
|Low
Tue 5:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:08a
|High
Mon 2:54p
|Low
Mon 9:31p
|High
Tue 3:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|High
Mon 11:05a
|Low
Mon 5:25p
|High
Mon 11:24p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:42a
|High
Mon 2:01p
|Low
Mon 9:05p
|High
Tue 2:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:31a
|High
Mon 11:46a
|Low
Mon 5:48p
|High
Tue 12:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:49a
|Low
Mon 4:58p
|High
Mon 11:06p
|Low
Tue 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:02a
|High
Mon 11:18a
|Low
Mon 5:19p
|High
Mon 11:39p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:56a
|Low
Mon 4:58p
|High
Mon 11:14p
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:39a
|High
Mon 11:56a
|Low
Mon 5:57p
|High
Tue 12:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.