NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/15

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 72°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 7:55pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:03a		High
Mon 11:14a		Low
Mon 5:26p		High
Mon 11:32p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:48a		Low
Mon 4:50p		High
Mon 11:06p		Low
Tue 5:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:02a		Low
Mon 5:02p		High
Mon 11:20p		Low
Tue 5:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:44a		Low
Mon 4:54p		High
Mon 11:02p		Low
Tue 5:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:08a		High
Mon 2:54p		Low
Mon 9:31p		High
Tue 3:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:04a		High
Mon 11:05a		Low
Mon 5:25p		High
Mon 11:24p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:42a		High
Mon 2:01p		Low
Mon 9:05p		High
Tue 2:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:31a		High
Mon 11:46a		Low
Mon 5:48p		High
Tue 12:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:49a		Low
Mon 4:58p		High
Mon 11:06p		Low
Tue 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:02a		High
Mon 11:18a		Low
Mon 5:19p		High
Mon 11:39p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:56a		Low
Mon 4:58p		High
Mon 11:14p		Low
Tue 5:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:39a		High
Mon 11:56a		Low
Mon 5:57p		High
Tue 12:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

