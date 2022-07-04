NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/4

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 74°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:06a High

Mon 12:26p Low

Mon 6:05p High

Tue 12:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:30a High

Mon 12:00p Low

Mon 5:29p High

Mon 11:46p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:42a High

Mon 12:14p Low

Mon 5:41p High

Tue 12:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:34a High

Mon 11:56a Low

Mon 5:33p High

Mon 11:42p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:11a High

Mon 4:06p Low

Mon 10:10p High

Tue 3:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:11a High

Mon 12:09p Low

Mon 5:57p High

Tue 12:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:45a High

Mon 3:13p Low

Mon 9:44p High

Tue 2:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:50a High

Mon 1:01p Low

Mon 6:36p High

Tue 12:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:49a High

Mon 11:53a Low

Mon 5:39p High

Mon 11:50p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:14a High

Mon 12:21p Low

Mon 6:03p High

Tue 12:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:54a High

Mon 11:54a Low

Mon 5:49p High

Tue 12:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:47a High

Mon 1:00p Low

Mon 6:49p High

Tue 1:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

