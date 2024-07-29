NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/29

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:13pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:12a High

Mon 3:28p Low

Mon 10:18p High

Tue 3:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:36a High

Mon 3:02p Low

Mon 9:42p High

Tue 3:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:48a High

Mon 3:16p Low

Mon 9:54p High

Tue 3:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:40a High

Mon 2:58p Low

Mon 9:46p High

Tue 3:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:34a Low

Mon 1:17p High

Mon 7:08p Low

Tue 2:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:09a High

Mon 3:25p Low

Mon 10:16p High

Tue 3:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:41a Low

Mon 12:51p High

Mon 6:15p Low

Tue 1:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:39a High

Mon 4:23p Low

Mon 10:44p High

Tue 4:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:39a High

Mon 3:16p Low

Mon 9:51p High

Tue 3:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:01a High

Mon 3:47p Low

Mon 10:09p High

Tue 4:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:47a High

Mon 3:30p Low

Mon 9:58p High

Tue 3:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:39a High

Mon 4:20p Low

Mon 10:46p High

Tue 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

