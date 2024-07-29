NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:12a
|High
Mon 3:28p
|Low
Mon 10:18p
|High
Tue 3:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:36a
|High
Mon 3:02p
|Low
Mon 9:42p
|High
Tue 3:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:48a
|High
Mon 3:16p
|Low
Mon 9:54p
|High
Tue 3:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:40a
|High
Mon 2:58p
|Low
Mon 9:46p
|High
Tue 3:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:34a
|Low
Mon 1:17p
|High
Mon 7:08p
|Low
Tue 2:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:09a
|High
Mon 3:25p
|Low
Mon 10:16p
|High
Tue 3:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:41a
|Low
Mon 12:51p
|High
Mon 6:15p
|Low
Tue 1:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:39a
|High
Mon 4:23p
|Low
Mon 10:44p
|High
Tue 4:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:39a
|High
Mon 3:16p
|Low
Mon 9:51p
|High
Tue 3:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:01a
|High
Mon 3:47p
|Low
Mon 10:09p
|High
Tue 4:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:47a
|High
Mon 3:30p
|Low
Mon 9:58p
|High
Tue 3:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:39a
|High
Mon 4:20p
|Low
Mon 10:46p
|High
Tue 4:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
2022 Polar Bear Plunge
Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis