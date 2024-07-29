NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/29

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/29

Asbury Park (Maggie McCarthy)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:51am - 8:13pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:12a		High
Mon 3:28p		Low
Mon 10:18p		High
Tue 3:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:36a		High
Mon 3:02p		Low
Mon 9:42p		High
Tue 3:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:48a		High
Mon 3:16p		Low
Mon 9:54p		High
Tue 3:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:40a		High
Mon 2:58p		Low
Mon 9:46p		High
Tue 3:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:34a		Low
Mon 1:17p		High
Mon 7:08p		Low
Tue 2:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:09a		High
Mon 3:25p		Low
Mon 10:16p		High
Tue 3:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:41a		Low
Mon 12:51p		High
Mon 6:15p		Low
Tue 1:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:39a		High
Mon 4:23p		Low
Mon 10:44p		High
Tue 4:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:39a		High
Mon 3:16p		Low
Mon 9:51p		High
Tue 3:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:01a		High
Mon 3:47p		Low
Mon 10:09p		High
Tue 4:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:47a		High
Mon 3:30p		Low
Mon 9:58p		High
Tue 3:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:39a		High
Mon 4:20p		Low
Mon 10:46p		High
Tue 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM