NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/25
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Monday night.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect through 6 p.m. Monday with heat index values up to 100. Despite air temperatures forecast to be several degrees lower than Sunday, it will be more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will be arriving this afternoon and will bring significant relief tonight and Tuesday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
14 - 26 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 23 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:18a
|Low
Mon 12:12p
|High
Mon 6:34p
|Low
Tue 1:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:52a
|Low
Mon 11:36a
|High
Mon 6:08p
|Low
Tue 12:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:06a
|Low
Mon 11:48a
|High
Mon 6:22p
|Low
Tue 12:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:48a
|Low
Mon 11:40a
|High
Mon 6:04p
|Low
Tue 12:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:58a
|Low
Mon 4:17p
|High
Mon 10:14p
|Low
Tue 5:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:10a
|Low
Mon 12:05p
|High
Mon 6:27p
|Low
Tue 1:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:05a
|Low
Mon 3:51p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 4:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:49a
|Low
Mon 12:34p
|High
Mon 7:10p
|Low
Tue 1:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:01a
|Low
Mon 11:48a
|High
Mon 6:21p
|Low
Tue 12:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:12a
|Low
Mon 12:02p
|High
Mon 6:43p
|Low
Tue 1:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:13a
|Low
Mon 11:56a
|High
Mon 6:35p
|Low
Tue 1:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:06a
|Low
Mon 12:48p
|High
Mon 7:26p
|Low
Tue 1:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early this afternoon. Tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, becoming N late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.