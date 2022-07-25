NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/25

McCabe Avenue Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Monday night.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect through 6 p.m. Monday with heat index values up to 100. Despite air temperatures forecast to be several degrees lower than Sunday, it will be more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will be arriving this afternoon and will bring significant relief tonight and Tuesday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
14 - 26 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 23 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature81° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:47am - 8:18pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:18a		Low
Mon 12:12p		High
Mon 6:34p		Low
Tue 1:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:52a		Low
Mon 11:36a		High
Mon 6:08p		Low
Tue 12:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:06a		Low
Mon 11:48a		High
Mon 6:22p		Low
Tue 12:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:48a		Low
Mon 11:40a		High
Mon 6:04p		Low
Tue 12:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:58a		Low
Mon 4:17p		High
Mon 10:14p		Low
Tue 5:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:10a		Low
Mon 12:05p		High
Mon 6:27p		Low
Tue 1:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:05a		Low
Mon 3:51p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 4:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:49a		Low
Mon 12:34p		High
Mon 7:10p		Low
Tue 1:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:01a		Low
Mon 11:48a		High
Mon 6:21p		Low
Tue 12:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:12a		Low
Mon 12:02p		High
Mon 6:43p		Low
Tue 1:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:13a		Low
Mon 11:56a		High
Mon 6:35p		Low
Tue 1:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:06a		Low
Mon 12:48p		High
Mon 7:26p		Low
Tue 1:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early this afternoon. Tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, becoming N late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

