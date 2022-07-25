NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/25

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Monday night.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect through 6 p.m. Monday with heat index values up to 100. Despite air temperatures forecast to be several degrees lower than Sunday, it will be more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will be arriving this afternoon and will bring significant relief tonight and Tuesday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the Southwest

14 - 26 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 23 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 81° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:18pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:18a Low

Mon 12:12p High

Mon 6:34p Low

Tue 1:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:52a Low

Mon 11:36a High

Mon 6:08p Low

Tue 12:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:06a Low

Mon 11:48a High

Mon 6:22p Low

Tue 12:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:48a Low

Mon 11:40a High

Mon 6:04p Low

Tue 12:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:58a Low

Mon 4:17p High

Mon 10:14p Low

Tue 5:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:10a Low

Mon 12:05p High

Mon 6:27p Low

Tue 1:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:05a Low

Mon 3:51p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 4:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:49a Low

Mon 12:34p High

Mon 7:10p Low

Tue 1:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:01a Low

Mon 11:48a High

Mon 6:21p Low

Tue 12:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:12a Low

Mon 12:02p High

Mon 6:43p Low

Tue 1:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:13a Low

Mon 11:56a High

Mon 6:35p Low

Tue 1:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:06a Low

Mon 12:48p High

Mon 7:26p Low

Tue 1:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early this afternoon. Tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, becoming N late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!