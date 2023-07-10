NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:30a High

Mon 2:47p Low

Mon 9:18p High

Tue 3:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:54a High

Mon 2:21p Low

Mon 8:42p High

Tue 2:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:06a High

Mon 2:35p Low

Mon 8:54p High

Tue 2:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:58a High

Mon 2:17p Low

Mon 8:46p High

Tue 2:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:49a Low

Mon 12:35p High

Mon 6:27p Low

Tue 1:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:32a High

Mon 2:41p Low

Mon 9:16p High

Tue 2:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 12:09p High

Mon 5:34p Low

Tue 12:57a High

Tue 5:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:04a High

Mon 3:35p Low

Mon 9:43p High

Tue 3:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:03a High

Mon 2:28p Low

Mon 8:47p High

Tue 2:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:26a High

Mon 2:56p Low

Mon 9:07p High

Tue 3:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:12a High

Mon 2:42p Low

Mon 8:54p High

Tue 2:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:04a High

Mon 3:34p Low

Mon 9:47p High

Tue 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early this afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

