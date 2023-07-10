NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/10

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:30a		High
Mon 2:47p		Low
Mon 9:18p		High
Tue 3:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:54a		High
Mon 2:21p		Low
Mon 8:42p		High
Tue 2:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:06a		High
Mon 2:35p		Low
Mon 8:54p		High
Tue 2:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:58a		High
Mon 2:17p		Low
Mon 8:46p		High
Tue 2:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:49a		Low
Mon 12:35p		High
Mon 6:27p		Low
Tue 1:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:32a		High
Mon 2:41p		Low
Mon 9:16p		High
Tue 2:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 12:09p		High
Mon 5:34p		Low
Tue 12:57a		High
Tue 5:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:04a		High
Mon 3:35p		Low
Mon 9:43p		High
Tue 3:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:03a		High
Mon 2:28p		Low
Mon 8:47p		High
Tue 2:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:26a		High
Mon 2:56p		Low
Mon 9:07p		High
Tue 3:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:12a		High
Mon 2:42p		Low
Mon 8:54p		High
Tue 2:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:04a		High
Mon 3:34p		Low
Mon 9:47p		High
Tue 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early this afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

