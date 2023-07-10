NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/10
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:30a
|High
Mon 2:47p
|Low
Mon 9:18p
|High
Tue 3:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:54a
|High
Mon 2:21p
|Low
Mon 8:42p
|High
Tue 2:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:06a
|High
Mon 2:35p
|Low
Mon 8:54p
|High
Tue 2:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:58a
|High
Mon 2:17p
|Low
Mon 8:46p
|High
Tue 2:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:49a
|Low
Mon 12:35p
|High
Mon 6:27p
|Low
Tue 1:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:32a
|High
Mon 2:41p
|Low
Mon 9:16p
|High
Tue 2:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 12:09p
|High
Mon 5:34p
|Low
Tue 12:57a
|High
Tue 5:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:04a
|High
Mon 3:35p
|Low
Mon 9:43p
|High
Tue 3:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:03a
|High
Mon 2:28p
|Low
Mon 8:47p
|High
Tue 2:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:26a
|High
Mon 2:56p
|Low
Mon 9:07p
|High
Tue 3:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:12a
|High
Mon 2:42p
|Low
Mon 8:54p
|High
Tue 2:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:04a
|High
Mon 3:34p
|Low
Mon 9:47p
|High
Tue 3:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early this afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers likely through the night.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.