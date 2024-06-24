NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/24

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 2 a.m. Tuesday. West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. will create conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

15 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)

13 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 79°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 79° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:19a Low

Mon 4:25p High

Mon 10:32p Low

Tue 5:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:53a Low

Mon 3:49p High

Mon 10:06p Low

Tue 4:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:07a Low

Mon 4:01p High

Mon 10:20p Low

Tue 4:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:49a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 10:02p Low

Tue 4:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:34a High

Mon 1:59p Low

Mon 8:30p High

Tue 2:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:12a Low

Mon 4:15p High

Mon 10:26p Low

Tue 5:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:08a High

Mon 1:06p Low

Mon 8:04p High

Tue 1:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:10a High

Mon 11:13a Low

Mon 4:48p High

Mon 11:30p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:57a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 10:13p Low

Tue 4:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:33a Low

Mon 4:11p High

Mon 10:57p Low

Tue 5:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:01a Low

Mon 3:51p High

Mon 10:21p Low

Tue 4:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 11:07a Low

Mon 4:51p High

Mon 11:27p Low

Tue 5:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and W 3 ft at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

