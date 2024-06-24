NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/24

Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 2 a.m. Tuesday. West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. will create conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
15 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 79°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature79° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:19a		Low
Mon 4:25p		High
Mon 10:32p		Low
Tue 5:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:53a		Low
Mon 3:49p		High
Mon 10:06p		Low
Tue 4:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:07a		Low
Mon 4:01p		High
Mon 10:20p		Low
Tue 4:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:49a		Low
Mon 3:53p		High
Mon 10:02p		Low
Tue 4:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:34a		High
Mon 1:59p		Low
Mon 8:30p		High
Tue 2:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:12a		Low
Mon 4:15p		High
Mon 10:26p		Low
Tue 5:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:08a		High
Mon 1:06p		Low
Mon 8:04p		High
Tue 1:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:10a		High
Mon 11:13a		Low
Mon 4:48p		High
Mon 11:30p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:57a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 10:13p		Low
Tue 4:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:33a		Low
Mon 4:11p		High
Mon 10:57p		Low
Tue 5:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:01a		Low
Mon 3:51p		High
Mon 10:21p		Low
Tue 4:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 11:07a		Low
Mon 4:51p		High
Mon 11:27p		Low
Tue 5:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and W 3 ft at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

