NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/24
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 2 a.m. Tuesday. West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. will create conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
15 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
13 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 79°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:19a
|Low
Mon 4:25p
|High
Mon 10:32p
|Low
Tue 5:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:53a
|Low
Mon 3:49p
|High
Mon 10:06p
|Low
Tue 4:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:07a
|Low
Mon 4:01p
|High
Mon 10:20p
|Low
Tue 4:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:49a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 10:02p
|Low
Tue 4:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:34a
|High
Mon 1:59p
|Low
Mon 8:30p
|High
Tue 2:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:12a
|Low
Mon 4:15p
|High
Mon 10:26p
|Low
Tue 5:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:08a
|High
Mon 1:06p
|Low
Mon 8:04p
|High
Tue 1:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:10a
|High
Mon 11:13a
|Low
Mon 4:48p
|High
Mon 11:30p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:57a
|Low
Mon 3:43p
|High
Mon 10:13p
|Low
Tue 4:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:33a
|Low
Mon 4:11p
|High
Mon 10:57p
|Low
Tue 5:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:01a
|Low
Mon 3:51p
|High
Mon 10:21p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 11:07a
|Low
Mon 4:51p
|High
Mon 11:27p
|Low
Tue 5:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds and W 3 ft at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning.
TONIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
