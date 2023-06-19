NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/19

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature69° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:27a		Low
Mon 3:23p		High
Mon 9:31p		Low
Tue 4:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:01a		Low
Mon 2:47p		High
Mon 9:05p		Low
Tue 3:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:15a		Low
Mon 2:59p		High
Mon 9:19p		Low
Tue 3:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:57a		Low
Mon 2:51p		High
Mon 9:01p		Low
Tue 3:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:40a		High
Mon 1:07p		Low
Mon 7:28p		High
Tue 1:11a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:20a		Low
Mon 3:16p		High
Mon 9:29p		Low
Tue 4:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:14a		High
Mon 12:14p		Low
Mon 7:02p		High
Tue 12:18a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:11a		Low
Mon 3:46p		High
Mon 10:25p		Low
Tue 4:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:08a		Low
Mon 2:50p		High
Mon 9:16p		Low
Tue 3:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:34a		Low
Mon 3:10p		High
Mon 9:48p		Low
Tue 4:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:12a		Low
Mon 2:55p		High
Mon 9:27p		Low
Tue 3:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:15a		Low
Mon 3:52p		High
Mon 10:26p		Low
Tue 4:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

