NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/19

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 69° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:27a Low

Mon 3:23p High

Mon 9:31p Low

Tue 4:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:01a Low

Mon 2:47p High

Mon 9:05p Low

Tue 3:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:15a Low

Mon 2:59p High

Mon 9:19p Low

Tue 3:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:57a Low

Mon 2:51p High

Mon 9:01p Low

Tue 3:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:40a High

Mon 1:07p Low

Mon 7:28p High

Tue 1:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:20a Low

Mon 3:16p High

Mon 9:29p Low

Tue 4:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:14a High

Mon 12:14p Low

Mon 7:02p High

Tue 12:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:11a Low

Mon 3:46p High

Mon 10:25p Low

Tue 4:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:08a Low

Mon 2:50p High

Mon 9:16p Low

Tue 3:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:34a Low

Mon 3:10p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 4:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:12a Low

Mon 2:55p High

Mon 9:27p Low

Tue 3:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:15a Low

Mon 3:52p High

Mon 10:26p Low

Tue 4:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey