NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:27a
|Low
Mon 3:23p
|High
Mon 9:31p
|Low
Tue 4:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:01a
|Low
Mon 2:47p
|High
Mon 9:05p
|Low
Tue 3:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:15a
|Low
Mon 2:59p
|High
Mon 9:19p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:57a
|Low
Mon 2:51p
|High
Mon 9:01p
|Low
Tue 3:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:40a
|High
Mon 1:07p
|Low
Mon 7:28p
|High
Tue 1:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:20a
|Low
Mon 3:16p
|High
Mon 9:29p
|Low
Tue 4:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:14a
|High
Mon 12:14p
|Low
Mon 7:02p
|High
Tue 12:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:11a
|Low
Mon 3:46p
|High
Mon 10:25p
|Low
Tue 4:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:08a
|Low
Mon 2:50p
|High
Mon 9:16p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:34a
|Low
Mon 3:10p
|High
Mon 9:48p
|Low
Tue 4:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:12a
|Low
Mon 2:55p
|High
Mon 9:27p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:15a
|Low
Mon 3:52p
|High
Mon 10:26p
|Low
Tue 4:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.