NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/17
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 11:01a
|High
Mon 5:19p
|Low
Mon 11:49p
|High
Tue 5:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:25a
|High
Mon 4:53p
|Low
Mon 11:13p
|High
Tue 5:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:37a
|High
Mon 5:07p
|Low
Mon 11:25p
|High
Tue 5:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:29a
|High
Mon 4:49p
|Low
Mon 11:17p
|High
Tue 5:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:21a
|Low
Mon 3:06p
|High
Mon 8:59p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:55a
|High
Mon 5:17p
|Low
Mon 11:44p
|High
Tue 5:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:28a
|Low
Mon 2:40p
|High
Mon 8:06p
|Low
Tue 3:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:29a
|Low
Mon 11:26a
|High
Mon 6:09p
|Low
Tue 12:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:32a
|High
Mon 5:03p
|Low
Mon 11:26p
|High
Tue 5:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:46a
|High
Mon 5:26p
|Low
Mon 11:45p
|High
Tue 5:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:37a
|High
Mon 5:13p
|Low
Mon 11:32p
|High
Tue 5:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:32a
|Low
Mon 11:31a
|High
Mon 6:06p
|Low
Tue 12:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray