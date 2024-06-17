NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/17

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 72°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 75° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 11:01a High

Mon 5:19p Low

Mon 11:49p High

Tue 5:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:25a High

Mon 4:53p Low

Mon 11:13p High

Tue 5:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:37a High

Mon 5:07p Low

Mon 11:25p High

Tue 5:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:29a High

Mon 4:49p Low

Mon 11:17p High

Tue 5:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:21a Low

Mon 3:06p High

Mon 8:59p Low

Tue 3:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:55a High

Mon 5:17p Low

Mon 11:44p High

Tue 5:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:28a Low

Mon 2:40p High

Mon 8:06p Low

Tue 3:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:29a Low

Mon 11:26a High

Mon 6:09p Low

Tue 12:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:32a High

Mon 5:03p Low

Mon 11:26p High

Tue 5:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:46a High

Mon 5:26p Low

Mon 11:45p High

Tue 5:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:37a High

Mon 5:13p Low

Mon 11:32p High

Tue 5:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:32a Low

Mon 11:31a High

Mon 6:06p Low

Tue 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray