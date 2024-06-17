NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/17

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/17

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature75° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 11:01a		High
Mon 5:19p		Low
Mon 11:49p		High
Tue 5:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:25a		High
Mon 4:53p		Low
Mon 11:13p		High
Tue 5:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:37a		High
Mon 5:07p		Low
Mon 11:25p		High
Tue 5:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:29a		High
Mon 4:49p		Low
Mon 11:17p		High
Tue 5:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:21a		Low
Mon 3:06p		High
Mon 8:59p		Low
Tue 3:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:55a		High
Mon 5:17p		Low
Mon 11:44p		High
Tue 5:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:28a		Low
Mon 2:40p		High
Mon 8:06p		Low
Tue 3:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:29a		Low
Mon 11:26a		High
Mon 6:09p		Low
Tue 12:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:32a		High
Mon 5:03p		Low
Mon 11:26p		High
Tue 5:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:46a		High
Mon 5:26p		Low
Mon 11:45p		High
Tue 5:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:37a		High
Mon 5:13p		Low
Mon 11:32p		High
Tue 5:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:32a		Low
Mon 11:31a		High
Mon 6:06p		Low
Tue 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

