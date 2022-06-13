NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 76° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:21a Low

Mon 1:33p High

Mon 7:46p Low

Tue 2:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:55a Low

Mon 12:57p High

Mon 7:20p Low

Tue 1:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:09a Low

Mon 1:09p High

Mon 7:34p Low

Tue 2:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:51a Low

Mon 1:01p High

Mon 7:16p Low

Tue 1:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:38a High

Mon 11:01a Low

Mon 5:38p High

Mon 11:26p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:14a Low

Mon 1:25p High

Mon 7:40p Low

Tue 2:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:12a High

Mon 10:08a Low

Mon 5:12p High

Mon 10:33p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:03a Low

Mon 1:50p High

Mon 8:28p Low

Tue 2:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:56a Low

Mon 12:54p High

Mon 7:24p Low

Tue 1:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:25a Low

Mon 1:19p High

Mon 8:01p Low

Tue 2:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:04a Low

Mon 1:03p High

Mon 7:31p Low

Tue 2:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:08a Low

Mon 1:56p High

Mon 8:35p Low

Tue 2:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Scattered showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

