NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:21a
|Low
Mon 1:33p
|High
Mon 7:46p
|Low
Tue 2:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:55a
|Low
Mon 12:57p
|High
Mon 7:20p
|Low
Tue 1:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:09a
|Low
Mon 1:09p
|High
Mon 7:34p
|Low
Tue 2:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:51a
|Low
Mon 1:01p
|High
Mon 7:16p
|Low
Tue 1:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|High
Mon 11:01a
|Low
Mon 5:38p
|High
Mon 11:26p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:14a
|Low
Mon 1:25p
|High
Mon 7:40p
|Low
Tue 2:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|High
Mon 10:08a
|Low
Mon 5:12p
|High
Mon 10:33p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:03a
|Low
Mon 1:50p
|High
Mon 8:28p
|Low
Tue 2:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:56a
|Low
Mon 12:54p
|High
Mon 7:24p
|Low
Tue 1:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:25a
|Low
Mon 1:19p
|High
Mon 8:01p
|Low
Tue 2:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:04a
|Low
Mon 1:03p
|High
Mon 7:31p
|Low
Tue 2:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:08a
|Low
Mon 1:56p
|High
Mon 8:35p
|Low
Tue 2:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Scattered showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.