NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/12

Asbury Park boardwalk (Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
14 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature69° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:58a		High
Mon 4:07p		Low
Mon 10:42p		High
Tue 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:22a		High
Mon 3:41p		Low
Mon 10:06p		High
Tue 3:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:34a		High
Mon 3:55p		Low
Mon 10:18p		High
Tue 4:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:26a		High
Mon 3:37p		Low
Mon 10:10p		High
Tue 3:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:07a		Low
Mon 2:03p		High
Mon 7:47p		Low
Tue 2:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:57a		High
Mon 4:07p		Low
Mon 10:37p		High
Tue 4:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:14a		Low
Mon 1:37p		High
Mon 6:54p		Low
Tue 2:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 10:27a		High
Mon 4:58p		Low
Mon 11:04p		High
Tue 5:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:30a		High
Mon 3:58p		Low
Mon 10:13p		High
Tue 4:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:51a		High
Mon 4:22p		Low
Mon 10:30p		High
Tue 4:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:39a		High
Mon 4:13p		Low
Mon 10:20p		High
Tue 4:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:29a		High
Mon 5:00p		Low
Mon 11:12p		High
Tue 5:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this afternoon, then showers with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

