NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/12

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

14 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

12 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 75°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 69° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:58a High

Mon 4:07p Low

Mon 10:42p High

Tue 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:22a High

Mon 3:41p Low

Mon 10:06p High

Tue 3:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:34a High

Mon 3:55p Low

Mon 10:18p High

Tue 4:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:26a High

Mon 3:37p Low

Mon 10:10p High

Tue 3:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:07a Low

Mon 2:03p High

Mon 7:47p Low

Tue 2:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:57a High

Mon 4:07p Low

Mon 10:37p High

Tue 4:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:14a Low

Mon 1:37p High

Mon 6:54p Low

Tue 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:27a High

Mon 4:58p Low

Mon 11:04p High

Tue 5:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:30a High

Mon 3:58p Low

Mon 10:13p High

Tue 4:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:51a High

Mon 4:22p Low

Mon 10:30p High

Tue 4:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:39a High

Mon 4:13p Low

Mon 10:20p High

Tue 4:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:29a High

Mon 5:00p Low

Mon 11:12p High

Tue 5:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this afternoon, then showers with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

