NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/12
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:58a
|High
Mon 4:07p
|Low
Mon 10:42p
|High
Tue 4:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:22a
|High
Mon 3:41p
|Low
Mon 10:06p
|High
Tue 3:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:34a
|High
Mon 3:55p
|Low
Mon 10:18p
|High
Tue 4:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:26a
|High
Mon 3:37p
|Low
Mon 10:10p
|High
Tue 3:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:07a
|Low
Mon 2:03p
|High
Mon 7:47p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:57a
|High
Mon 4:07p
|Low
Mon 10:37p
|High
Tue 4:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:14a
|Low
Mon 1:37p
|High
Mon 6:54p
|Low
Tue 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:27a
|High
Mon 4:58p
|Low
Mon 11:04p
|High
Tue 5:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:30a
|High
Mon 3:58p
|Low
Mon 10:13p
|High
Tue 4:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:51a
|High
Mon 4:22p
|Low
Mon 10:30p
|High
Tue 4:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:39a
|High
Mon 4:13p
|Low
Mon 10:20p
|High
Tue 4:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:29a
|High
Mon 5:00p
|Low
Mon 11:12p
|High
Tue 5:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this afternoon, then showers with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
WED: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
THU: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.