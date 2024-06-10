NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/10
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|High
Mon 11:44a
|Low
Mon 5:28p
|High
Mon 11:47p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:18a
|Low
Mon 4:52p
|High
Mon 11:21p
|Low
Tue 5:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:09a
|High
Mon 11:32a
|Low
Mon 5:04p
|High
Mon 11:35p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:01a
|High
Mon 11:14a
|Low
Mon 4:56p
|High
Mon 11:17p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:38a
|High
Mon 3:24p
|Low
Mon 9:33p
|High
Tue 3:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:40a
|High
Mon 11:31a
|Low
Mon 5:23p
|High
Mon 11:38p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:12a
|High
Mon 2:31p
|Low
Mon 9:07p
|High
Tue 2:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:15a
|High
Mon 12:21p
|Low
Mon 5:58p
|High
Tue 12:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:18a
|High
Mon 11:18a
|Low
Mon 4:58p
|High
Mon 11:22p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:40a
|High
Mon 11:40a
|Low
Mon 5:19p
|High
Mon 11:53p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:20a
|High
Mon 11:19a
|Low
Mon 5:01p
|High
Mon 11:34p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:13a
|High
Mon 12:20p
|Low
Mon 6:00p
|High
Tue 12:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
How to start your first garden
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey
New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy