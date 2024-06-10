NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/10

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/10

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature74° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:33a		High
Mon 11:44a		Low
Mon 5:28p		High
Mon 11:47p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:18a		Low
Mon 4:52p		High
Mon 11:21p		Low
Tue 5:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:09a		High
Mon 11:32a		Low
Mon 5:04p		High
Mon 11:35p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:01a		High
Mon 11:14a		Low
Mon 4:56p		High
Mon 11:17p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:38a		High
Mon 3:24p		Low
Mon 9:33p		High
Tue 3:27a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:40a		High
Mon 11:31a		Low
Mon 5:23p		High
Mon 11:38p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:12a		High
Mon 2:31p		Low
Mon 9:07p		High
Tue 2:34a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:15a		High
Mon 12:21p		Low
Mon 5:58p		High
Tue 12:32a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:18a		High
Mon 11:18a		Low
Mon 4:58p		High
Mon 11:22p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:40a		High
Mon 11:40a		Low
Mon 5:19p		High
Mon 11:53p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:20a		High
Mon 11:19a		Low
Mon 5:01p		High
Mon 11:34p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:13a		High
Mon 12:20p		Low
Mon 6:00p		High
Tue 12:30a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM