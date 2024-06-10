NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 74° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:33a High

Mon 11:44a Low

Mon 5:28p High

Mon 11:47p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:18a Low

Mon 4:52p High

Mon 11:21p Low

Tue 5:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:09a High

Mon 11:32a Low

Mon 5:04p High

Mon 11:35p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:01a High

Mon 11:14a Low

Mon 4:56p High

Mon 11:17p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:38a High

Mon 3:24p Low

Mon 9:33p High

Tue 3:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:40a High

Mon 11:31a Low

Mon 5:23p High

Mon 11:38p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:12a High

Mon 2:31p Low

Mon 9:07p High

Tue 2:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:15a High

Mon 12:21p Low

Mon 5:58p High

Tue 12:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:18a High

Mon 11:18a Low

Mon 4:58p High

Mon 11:22p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:40a High

Mon 11:40a Low

Mon 5:19p High

Mon 11:53p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:20a High

Mon 11:19a Low

Mon 5:01p High

Mon 11:34p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:13a High

Mon 12:20p Low

Mon 6:00p High

Tue 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

