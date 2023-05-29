NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/29

North Wildwood (Mayor Patrick Rosenello)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the East
14 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)
12 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature64° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:18pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:12a		High
Mon 4:20p		Low
Mon 10:42p		High
Tue 4:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:36a		High
Mon 3:54p		Low
Mon 10:06p		High
Tue 3:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:48a		High
Mon 4:08p		Low
Mon 10:18p		High
Tue 4:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:40a		High
Mon 3:50p		Low
Mon 10:10p		High
Tue 3:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:08a		Low
Mon 2:17p		High
Mon 8:00p		Low
Tue 2:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:06a		High
Mon 4:20p		Low
Mon 10:30p		High
Tue 4:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:15a		Low
Mon 1:51p		High
Mon 7:07p		Low
Tue 2:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 10:39a		High
Mon 5:09p		Low
Mon 11:06p		High
Tue 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:45a		High
Mon 4:08p		Low
Mon 10:09p		High
Tue 4:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:00a		High
Mon 4:24p		Low
Mon 10:26p		High
Tue 4:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:50a		High
Mon 4:16p		Low
Mon 10:16p		High
Tue 4:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:38a		High
Mon 5:05p		Low
Mon 11:04p		High
Tue 5:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt early this afternoon, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

