NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/29

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the East

14 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)

12 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 64° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:12a High

Mon 4:20p Low

Mon 10:42p High

Tue 4:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:36a High

Mon 3:54p Low

Mon 10:06p High

Tue 3:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:48a High

Mon 4:08p Low

Mon 10:18p High

Tue 4:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:40a High

Mon 3:50p Low

Mon 10:10p High

Tue 3:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:08a Low

Mon 2:17p High

Mon 8:00p Low

Tue 2:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:06a High

Mon 4:20p Low

Mon 10:30p High

Tue 4:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:15a Low

Mon 1:51p High

Mon 7:07p Low

Tue 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:39a High

Mon 5:09p Low

Mon 11:06p High

Tue 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:45a High

Mon 4:08p Low

Mon 10:09p High

Tue 4:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:00a High

Mon 4:24p Low

Mon 10:26p High

Tue 4:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:50a High

Mon 4:16p Low

Mon 10:16p High

Tue 4:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:38a High

Mon 5:05p Low

Mon 11:04p High

Tue 5:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt early this afternoon, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

