NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/29
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the East
14 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)
12 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:12a
|High
Mon 4:20p
|Low
Mon 10:42p
|High
Tue 4:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:36a
|High
Mon 3:54p
|Low
Mon 10:06p
|High
Tue 3:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:48a
|High
Mon 4:08p
|Low
Mon 10:18p
|High
Tue 4:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:40a
|High
Mon 3:50p
|Low
Mon 10:10p
|High
Tue 3:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:08a
|Low
Mon 2:17p
|High
Mon 8:00p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:06a
|High
Mon 4:20p
|Low
Mon 10:30p
|High
Tue 4:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:15a
|Low
Mon 1:51p
|High
Mon 7:07p
|Low
Tue 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:39a
|High
Mon 5:09p
|Low
Mon 11:06p
|High
Tue 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:45a
|High
Mon 4:08p
|Low
Mon 10:09p
|High
Tue 4:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:00a
|High
Mon 4:24p
|Low
Mon 10:26p
|High
Tue 4:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:50a
|High
Mon 4:16p
|Low
Mon 10:16p
|High
Tue 4:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:38a
|High
Mon 5:05p
|Low
Mon 11:04p
|High
Tue 5:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt early this afternoon, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.