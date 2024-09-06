NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/6

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 72° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:21pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:32a Low

Fri 4:46p High

Fri 10:37p Low

Sat 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:06a Low

Fri 4:10p High

Fri 10:11p Low

Sat 4:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:20a Low

Fri 4:22p High

Fri 10:25p Low

Sat 4:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:02a Low

Fri 4:14p High

Fri 10:07p Low

Sat 4:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 2:12p Low

Fri 8:51p High

Sat 2:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:26a Low

Fri 4:39p High

Fri 10:31p Low

Sat 4:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:03a High

Fri 1:19p Low

Fri 8:25p High

Sat 1:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 11:23a Low

Fri 5:23p High

Fri 11:30p Low

Sat 5:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:09a Low

Fri 4:14p High

Fri 10:17p Low

Sat 4:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:39a Low

Fri 4:39p High

Fri 10:48p Low

Sat 4:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:10a Low

Fri 4:18p High

Fri 10:24p Low

Sat 4:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 11:18a Low

Fri 5:19p High

Fri 11:31p Low

Sat 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

