NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/6

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature72° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:29am - 7:21pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:32a		Low
Fri 4:46p		High
Fri 10:37p		Low
Sat 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:06a		Low
Fri 4:10p		High
Fri 10:11p		Low
Sat 4:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:20a		Low
Fri 4:22p		High
Fri 10:25p		Low
Sat 4:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:02a		Low
Fri 4:14p		High
Fri 10:07p		Low
Sat 4:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:29a		High
Fri 2:12p		Low
Fri 8:51p		High
Sat 2:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:26a		Low
Fri 4:39p		High
Fri 10:31p		Low
Sat 4:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:03a		High
Fri 1:19p		Low
Fri 8:25p		High
Sat 1:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 11:23a		Low
Fri 5:23p		High
Fri 11:30p		Low
Sat 5:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:09a		Low
Fri 4:14p		High
Fri 10:17p		Low
Sat 4:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:39a		Low
Fri 4:39p		High
Fri 10:48p		Low
Sat 4:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:10a		Low
Fri 4:18p		High
Fri 10:24p		Low
Sat 4:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 11:18a		Low
Fri 5:19p		High
Fri 11:31p		Low
Sat 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

