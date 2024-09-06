NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/6
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:32a
|Low
Fri 4:46p
|High
Fri 10:37p
|Low
Sat 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:06a
|Low
Fri 4:10p
|High
Fri 10:11p
|Low
Sat 4:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:20a
|Low
Fri 4:22p
|High
Fri 10:25p
|Low
Sat 4:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:02a
|Low
Fri 4:14p
|High
Fri 10:07p
|Low
Sat 4:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 2:12p
|Low
Fri 8:51p
|High
Sat 2:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:26a
|Low
Fri 4:39p
|High
Fri 10:31p
|Low
Sat 4:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:03a
|High
Fri 1:19p
|Low
Fri 8:25p
|High
Sat 1:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 11:23a
|Low
Fri 5:23p
|High
Fri 11:30p
|Low
Sat 5:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:09a
|Low
Fri 4:14p
|High
Fri 10:17p
|Low
Sat 4:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:39a
|Low
Fri 4:39p
|High
Fri 10:48p
|Low
Sat 4:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:10a
|Low
Fri 4:18p
|High
Fri 10:24p
|Low
Sat 4:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 11:18a
|Low
Fri 5:19p
|High
Fri 11:31p
|Low
Sat 5:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
