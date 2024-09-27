NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/27
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:40a
|High
Fri 4:49p
|Low
Fri 11:31p
|High
Sat 5:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:04a
|High
Fri 4:23p
|Low
Fri 10:55p
|High
Sat 5:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:16a
|High
Fri 4:37p
|Low
Fri 11:07p
|High
Sat 5:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:08a
|High
Fri 4:19p
|Low
Fri 10:59p
|High
Sat 4:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:07a
|Low
Fri 2:45p
|High
Fri 8:29p
|Low
Sat 3:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:30a
|High
Fri 4:45p
|Low
Fri 11:30p
|High
Sat 5:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:14a
|Low
Fri 2:19p
|High
Fri 7:36p
|Low
Sat 3:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:09a
|Low
Fri 10:56a
|High
Fri 5:34p
|Low
Sat 12:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:11a
|High
Fri 4:43p
|Low
Fri 11:16p
|High
Sat 5:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:28a
|High
Fri 5:11p
|Low
Fri 11:35p
|High
Sat 5:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:25a
|High
Fri 5:07p
|Low
Fri 11:31p
|High
Sat 5:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:22a
|Low
Fri 11:10a
|High
Fri 5:45p
|Low
Sat 12:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
SUN: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
