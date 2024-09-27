NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/27

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 6:47pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 10:40a		High
Fri 4:49p		Low
Fri 11:31p		High
Sat 5:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:04a		High
Fri 4:23p		Low
Fri 10:55p		High
Sat 5:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:16a		High
Fri 4:37p		Low
Fri 11:07p		High
Sat 5:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:08a		High
Fri 4:19p		Low
Fri 10:59p		High
Sat 4:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:07a		Low
Fri 2:45p		High
Fri 8:29p		Low
Sat 3:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:30a		High
Fri 4:45p		Low
Fri 11:30p		High
Sat 5:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:14a		Low
Fri 2:19p		High
Fri 7:36p		Low
Sat 3:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:09a		Low
Fri 10:56a		High
Fri 5:34p		Low
Sat 12:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:11a		High
Fri 4:43p		Low
Fri 11:16p		High
Sat 5:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 10:28a		High
Fri 5:11p		Low
Fri 11:35p		High
Sat 5:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:25a		High
Fri 5:07p		Low
Fri 11:31p		High
Sat 5:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:22a		Low
Fri 11:10a		High
Fri 5:45p		Low
Sat 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

