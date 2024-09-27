NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/27

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 72°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 6:47pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:40a High

Fri 4:49p Low

Fri 11:31p High

Sat 5:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:04a High

Fri 4:23p Low

Fri 10:55p High

Sat 5:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:16a High

Fri 4:37p Low

Fri 11:07p High

Sat 5:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:08a High

Fri 4:19p Low

Fri 10:59p High

Sat 4:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:07a Low

Fri 2:45p High

Fri 8:29p Low

Sat 3:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:30a High

Fri 4:45p Low

Fri 11:30p High

Sat 5:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:14a Low

Fri 2:19p High

Fri 7:36p Low

Sat 3:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:09a Low

Fri 10:56a High

Fri 5:34p Low

Sat 12:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:11a High

Fri 4:43p Low

Fri 11:16p High

Sat 5:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:28a High

Fri 5:11p Low

Fri 11:35p High

Sat 5:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:25a High

Fri 5:07p Low

Fri 11:31p High

Sat 5:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:22a Low

Fri 11:10a High

Fri 5:45p Low

Sat 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

