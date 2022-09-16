NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/16

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 83°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature72° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:38am - 7:07pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:26a		High
Fri 1:01p		Low
Fri 7:29p		High
Sat 1:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:50a		High
Fri 12:35p		Low
Fri 6:53p		High
Sat 1:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:02a		High
Fri 12:49p		Low
Fri 7:05p		High
Sat 1:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:54a		High
Fri 12:31p		Low
Fri 6:57p		High
Sat 1:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:31a		High
Fri 4:41p		Low
Fri 11:34p		High
Sat 5:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:38a		High
Fri 12:57p		Low
Fri 7:39p		High
Sat 1:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:05a		High
Fri 3:48p		Low
Fri 11:08p		High
Sat 4:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:04a		High
Fri 1:36p		Low
Fri 8:02p		High
Sat 2:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:11a		High
Fri 12:34p		Low
Fri 7:14p		High
Sat 1:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:26a		High
Fri 12:56p		Low
Fri 7:30p		High
Sat 1:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:12a		High
Fri 12:39p		Low
Fri 7:11p		High
Sat 1:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:12a		High
Fri 1:42p		Low
Fri 8:05p		High
Sat 2:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. Light swells.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

