NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures and humidity will combine for a heat index of up to 102.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:34a
|High
Fri 2:08p
|Low
Fri 8:45p
|High
Sat 2:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:58a
|High
Fri 1:42p
|Low
Fri 8:09p
|High
Sat 1:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 1:56p
|Low
Fri 8:21p
|High
Sat 2:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:02a
|High
Fri 1:38p
|Low
Fri 8:13p
|High
Sat 1:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:04a
|Low
Fri 11:39a
|High
Fri 5:48p
|Low
Sat 12:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:39a
|High
Fri 2:02p
|Low
Fri 8:41p
|High
Sat 2:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:13a
|High
Fri 4:55p
|Low
Sat 12:24a
|High
Sat 5:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:15a
|High
Fri 2:55p
|Low
Fri 9:16p
|High
Sat 3:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:16a
|High
Fri 1:45p
|Low
Fri 8:11p
|High
Sat 1:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:40a
|High
Fri 2:16p
|Low
Fri 8:36p
|High
Sat 2:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:30a
|High
Fri 1:52p
|Low
Fri 8:19p
|High
Sat 2:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:24a
|High
Fri 2:57p
|Low
Fri 9:08p
|High
Sat 3:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Isolated showers and tstms this morning. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the evening, then scattered showers and tstms after midnight.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.