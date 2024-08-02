NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/2

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106.Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:09pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:59a Low

Fri 12:56p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:33a Low

Fri 12:20p High

Fri 6:51p Low

Sat 1:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:47a Low

Fri 12:32p High

Fri 7:05p Low

Sat 1:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:29a Low

Fri 12:24p High

Fri 6:47p Low

Sat 1:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:09a High

Fri 10:39a Low

Fri 5:01p High

Fri 10:57p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:47a Low

Fri 12:49p High

Fri 7:07p Low

Sat 1:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:46a Low

Fri 4:35p High

Fri 10:04p Low

Sat 5:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:36a Low

Fri 1:19p High

Fri 8:02p Low

Sat 2:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:42a Low

Fri 12:30p High

Fri 7:02p Low

Sat 1:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:05a Low

Fri 12:48p High

Fri 7:31p Low

Sat 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:54a Low

Fri 12:40p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 1:30p High

Fri 8:10p Low

Sat 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G