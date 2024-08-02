NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/2
Advisories
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106.Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:59a
|Low
Fri 12:56p
|High
Fri 7:17p
|Low
Sat 1:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:33a
|Low
Fri 12:20p
|High
Fri 6:51p
|Low
Sat 1:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:47a
|Low
Fri 12:32p
|High
Fri 7:05p
|Low
Sat 1:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:29a
|Low
Fri 12:24p
|High
Fri 6:47p
|Low
Sat 1:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:09a
|High
Fri 10:39a
|Low
Fri 5:01p
|High
Fri 10:57p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:47a
|Low
Fri 12:49p
|High
Fri 7:07p
|Low
Sat 1:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:46a
|Low
Fri 4:35p
|High
Fri 10:04p
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:36a
|Low
Fri 1:19p
|High
Fri 8:02p
|Low
Sat 2:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:42a
|Low
Fri 12:30p
|High
Fri 7:02p
|Low
Sat 1:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:05a
|Low
Fri 12:48p
|High
Fri 7:31p
|Low
Sat 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:54a
|Low
Fri 12:40p
|High
Fri 7:17p
|Low
Sat 1:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:48a
|Low
Fri 1:30p
|High
Fri 8:10p
|Low
Sat 2:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G
Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt