NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/2

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106.Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:55am - 8:09pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 6:59a		Low
Fri 12:56p		High
Fri 7:17p		Low
Sat 1:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:33a		Low
Fri 12:20p		High
Fri 6:51p		Low
Sat 1:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:47a		Low
Fri 12:32p		High
Fri 7:05p		Low
Sat 1:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:29a		Low
Fri 12:24p		High
Fri 6:47p		Low
Sat 1:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:09a		High
Fri 10:39a		Low
Fri 5:01p		High
Fri 10:57p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 6:47a		Low
Fri 12:49p		High
Fri 7:07p		Low
Sat 1:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 9:46a		Low
Fri 4:35p		High
Fri 10:04p		Low
Sat 5:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 7:36a		Low
Fri 1:19p		High
Fri 8:02p		Low
Sat 2:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:42a		Low
Fri 12:30p		High
Fri 7:02p		Low
Sat 1:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 7:05a		Low
Fri 12:48p		High
Fri 7:31p		Low
Sat 1:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:54a		Low
Fri 12:40p		High
Fri 7:17p		Low
Sat 1:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 1:30p		High
Fri 8:10p		Low
Sat 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

