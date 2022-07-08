NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/8
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 70°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:21a
|High
Fri 3:34p
|Low
Fri 10:20p
|High
Sat 3:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:45a
|High
Fri 3:08p
|Low
Fri 9:44p
|High
Sat 3:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:57a
|High
Fri 3:22p
|Low
Fri 9:56p
|High
Sat 3:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:49a
|High
Fri 3:04p
|Low
Fri 9:48p
|High
Sat 3:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:26a
|Low
Fri 1:26p
|High
Fri 7:14p
|Low
Sat 2:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:12a
|High
Fri 3:34p
|Low
Fri 10:10p
|High
Sat 3:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:33a
|Low
Fri 1:00p
|High
Fri 6:21p
|Low
Sat 1:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:45a
|High
Fri 4:25p
|Low
Fri 10:43p
|High
Sat 4:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:47a
|High
Fri 3:20p
|Low
Fri 9:41p
|High
Sat 3:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:09a
|High
Fri 3:48p
|Low
Fri 10:04p
|High
Sat 3:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:59a
|High
Fri 3:29p
|Low
Fri 9:49p
|High
Sat 3:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:51a
|High
Fri 4:26p
|Low
Fri 10:36p
|High
Sat 4:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
