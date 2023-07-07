NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/7

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/7

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:49a		High
Fri 12:02p		Low
Fri 6:04p		High
Sat 12:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:13a		High
Fri 11:36a		Low
Fri 5:28p		High
Fri 11:52p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:25a		High
Fri 11:50a		Low
Fri 5:40p		High
Sat 12:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:17a		High
Fri 11:32a		Low
Fri 5:32p		High
Fri 11:48p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:54a		High
Fri 3:42p		Low
Fri 10:09p		High
Sat 3:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:55a		High
Fri 11:50a		Low
Fri 6:03p		High
Sat 12:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:28a		High
Fri 2:49p		Low
Fri 9:43p		High
Sat 3:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:32a		High
Fri 12:46p		Low
Fri 6:36p		High
Sat 1:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:26a		High
Fri 11:36a		Low
Fri 5:34p		High
Fri 11:53p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:54a		High
Fri 12:07p		Low
Fri 5:59p		High
Sat 12:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:32a		High
Fri 11:39a		Low
Fri 5:36p		High
Fri 11:58p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:26a		High
Fri 12:40p		Low
Fri 6:34p		High
Sat 1:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy dense fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning, then 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening, becoming light. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

