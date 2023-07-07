NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/7

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southeast

6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:49a High

Fri 12:02p Low

Fri 6:04p High

Sat 12:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:13a High

Fri 11:36a Low

Fri 5:28p High

Fri 11:52p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:25a High

Fri 11:50a Low

Fri 5:40p High

Sat 12:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:17a High

Fri 11:32a Low

Fri 5:32p High

Fri 11:48p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:54a High

Fri 3:42p Low

Fri 10:09p High

Sat 3:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:55a High

Fri 11:50a Low

Fri 6:03p High

Sat 12:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:28a High

Fri 2:49p Low

Fri 9:43p High

Sat 3:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:32a High

Fri 12:46p Low

Fri 6:36p High

Sat 1:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:26a High

Fri 11:36a Low

Fri 5:34p High

Fri 11:53p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:54a High

Fri 12:07p Low

Fri 5:59p High

Sat 12:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:32a High

Fri 11:39a Low

Fri 5:36p High

Fri 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:26a High

Fri 12:40p Low

Fri 6:34p High

Sat 1:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy dense fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning, then 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening, becoming light. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

