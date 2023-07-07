NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:49a
|High
Fri 12:02p
|Low
Fri 6:04p
|High
Sat 12:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:13a
|High
Fri 11:36a
|Low
Fri 5:28p
|High
Fri 11:52p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|High
Fri 11:50a
|Low
Fri 5:40p
|High
Sat 12:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:17a
|High
Fri 11:32a
|Low
Fri 5:32p
|High
Fri 11:48p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:54a
|High
Fri 3:42p
|Low
Fri 10:09p
|High
Sat 3:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:55a
|High
Fri 11:50a
|Low
Fri 6:03p
|High
Sat 12:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:28a
|High
Fri 2:49p
|Low
Fri 9:43p
|High
Sat 3:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:32a
|High
Fri 12:46p
|Low
Fri 6:36p
|High
Sat 1:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|High
Fri 11:36a
|Low
Fri 5:34p
|High
Fri 11:53p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:54a
|High
Fri 12:07p
|Low
Fri 5:59p
|High
Sat 12:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:32a
|High
Fri 11:39a
|Low
Fri 5:36p
|High
Fri 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:26a
|High
Fri 12:40p
|Low
Fri 6:34p
|High
Sat 1:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy dense fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning, then 1 to 3 NM late.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog.
SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening, becoming light. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Tstms likely. Showers likely.
MON: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.