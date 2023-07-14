NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/14
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:58a
|Low
Fri 11:59a
|High
Fri 6:22p
|Low
Sat 12:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:32a
|Low
Fri 11:23a
|High
Fri 5:56p
|Low
Sat 12:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:46a
|Low
Fri 11:35a
|High
Fri 6:10p
|Low
Sat 12:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:28a
|Low
Fri 11:27a
|High
Fri 5:52p
|Low
Sat 12:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:38a
|Low
Fri 4:04p
|High
Fri 10:02p
|Low
Sat 5:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:53a
|Low
Fri 11:54a
|High
Fri 6:15p
|Low
Sat 1:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:45a
|Low
Fri 3:38p
|High
Fri 9:09p
|Low
Sat 4:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:37a
|Low
Fri 12:23p
|High
Fri 7:08p
|Low
Sat 1:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:43a
|Low
Fri 11:34a
|High
Fri 6:07p
|Low
Sat 12:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:02a
|Low
Fri 11:50a
|High
Fri 6:33p
|Low
Sat 1:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:59a
|Low
Fri 11:43a
|High
Fri 6:25p
|Low
Sat 12:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:51a
|Low
Fri 12:35p
|High
Fri 7:16p
|Low
Sat 1:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming W. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.