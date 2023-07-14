NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/14

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the South

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:26pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:58a Low

Fri 11:59a High

Fri 6:22p Low

Sat 12:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:32a Low

Fri 11:23a High

Fri 5:56p Low

Sat 12:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:46a Low

Fri 11:35a High

Fri 6:10p Low

Sat 12:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:28a Low

Fri 11:27a High

Fri 5:52p Low

Sat 12:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:38a Low

Fri 4:04p High

Fri 10:02p Low

Sat 5:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:53a Low

Fri 11:54a High

Fri 6:15p Low

Sat 1:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:45a Low

Fri 3:38p High

Fri 9:09p Low

Sat 4:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:37a Low

Fri 12:23p High

Fri 7:08p Low

Sat 1:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:43a Low

Fri 11:34a High

Fri 6:07p Low

Sat 12:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:02a Low

Fri 11:50a High

Fri 6:33p Low

Sat 1:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:59a Low

Fri 11:43a High

Fri 6:25p Low

Sat 12:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:51a Low

Fri 12:35p High

Fri 7:16p Low

Sat 1:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming W. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

