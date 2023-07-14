NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/14

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:26pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:58a		Low
Fri 11:59a		High
Fri 6:22p		Low
Sat 12:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:32a		Low
Fri 11:23a		High
Fri 5:56p		Low
Sat 12:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:46a		Low
Fri 11:35a		High
Fri 6:10p		Low
Sat 12:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:28a		Low
Fri 11:27a		High
Fri 5:52p		Low
Sat 12:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:38a		Low
Fri 4:04p		High
Fri 10:02p		Low
Sat 5:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:53a		Low
Fri 11:54a		High
Fri 6:15p		Low
Sat 1:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:45a		Low
Fri 3:38p		High
Fri 9:09p		Low
Sat 4:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:37a		Low
Fri 12:23p		High
Fri 7:08p		Low
Sat 1:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:43a		Low
Fri 11:34a		High
Fri 6:07p		Low
Sat 12:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:02a		Low
Fri 11:50a		High
Fri 6:33p		Low
Sat 1:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:59a		Low
Fri 11:43a		High
Fri 6:25p		Low
Sat 12:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:51a		Low
Fri 12:35p		High
Fri 7:16p		Low
Sat 1:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming W. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

