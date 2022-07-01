NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/1

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/1

Sea Isle City (Sea Isle City Beach Patrol)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 26 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 23 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 10:19a		Low
Fri 4:09p		High
Fri 10:11p		Low
Sat 4:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:53a		Low
Fri 3:33p		High
Fri 9:45p		Low
Sat 4:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:07a		Low
Fri 3:45p		High
Fri 9:59p		Low
Sat 4:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:49a		Low
Fri 3:37p		High
Fri 9:41p		Low
Sat 4:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:26a		High
Fri 1:59p		Low
Fri 8:14p		High
Sat 1:51a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 10:05a		Low
Fri 3:53p		High
Fri 10:03p		Low
Sat 4:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:00a		High
Fri 1:06p		Low
Fri 7:48p		High
Sat 12:58a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 10:51a		Low
Fri 4:25p		High
Fri 10:56p		Low
Sat 5:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:52a		Low
Fri 3:32p		High
Fri 9:56p		Low
Sat 4:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 10:22a		Low
Fri 3:53p		High
Fri 10:33p		Low
Sat 4:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:51a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 10:05p		Low
Sat 4:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 10:58a		Low
Fri 4:37p		High
Fri 11:07p		Low
Sat 5:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with tstms likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

