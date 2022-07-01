NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/1

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

13 - 26 mph (Gust 31 mph)

12 - 23 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 74°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:19a Low

Fri 4:09p High

Fri 10:11p Low

Sat 4:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:53a Low

Fri 3:33p High

Fri 9:45p Low

Sat 4:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:07a Low

Fri 3:45p High

Fri 9:59p Low

Sat 4:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:49a Low

Fri 3:37p High

Fri 9:41p Low

Sat 4:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:26a High

Fri 1:59p Low

Fri 8:14p High

Sat 1:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:05a Low

Fri 3:53p High

Fri 10:03p Low

Sat 4:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:00a High

Fri 1:06p Low

Fri 7:48p High

Sat 12:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:51a Low

Fri 4:25p High

Fri 10:56p Low

Sat 5:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:52a Low

Fri 3:32p High

Fri 9:56p Low

Sat 4:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:22a Low

Fri 3:53p High

Fri 10:33p Low

Sat 4:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:51a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 10:05p Low

Sat 4:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:58a Low

Fri 4:37p High

Fri 11:07p Low

Sat 5:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with tstms likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

