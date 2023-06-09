NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/9

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/9

Island Beach State Park (DEP)

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature65° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:25pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:04a		High
Fri 1:19p		Low
Fri 7:21p		High
Sat 1:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:28a		High
Fri 12:53p		Low
Fri 6:45p		High
Sat 1:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:40a		High
Fri 1:07p		Low
Fri 6:57p		High
Sat 1:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:32a		High
Fri 12:49p		Low
Fri 6:49p		High
Sat 1:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:09a		High
Fri 4:59p		Low
Fri 11:26p		High
Sat 5:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:12a		High
Fri 1:07p		Low
Fri 7:20p		High
Sat 1:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:43a		High
Fri 4:06p		Low
Fri 11:00p		High
Sat 4:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:49a		High
Fri 2:02p		Low
Fri 7:52p		High
Sat 2:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:44a		High
Fri 12:53p		Low
Fri 6:50p		High
Sat 1:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 1:20p		Low
Fri 7:13p		High
Sat 1:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:52a		High
Fri 12:57p		Low
Fri 6:53p		High
Sat 1:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:41a		High
Fri 1:56p		Low
Fri 7:49p		High
Sat 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds this morning, becoming light. Hazy this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. W swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

