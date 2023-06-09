NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/9

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 65° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:25pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:04a High

Fri 1:19p Low

Fri 7:21p High

Sat 1:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:28a High

Fri 12:53p Low

Fri 6:45p High

Sat 1:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:40a High

Fri 1:07p Low

Fri 6:57p High

Sat 1:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:32a High

Fri 12:49p Low

Fri 6:49p High

Sat 1:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:09a High

Fri 4:59p Low

Fri 11:26p High

Sat 5:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:12a High

Fri 1:07p Low

Fri 7:20p High

Sat 1:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:43a High

Fri 4:06p Low

Fri 11:00p High

Sat 4:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:49a High

Fri 2:02p Low

Fri 7:52p High

Sat 2:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:44a High

Fri 12:53p Low

Fri 6:50p High

Sat 1:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 1:20p Low

Fri 7:13p High

Sat 1:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:52a High

Fri 12:57p Low

Fri 6:53p High

Sat 1:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:41a High

Fri 1:56p Low

Fri 7:49p High

Sat 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds this morning, becoming light. Hazy this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. W swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

