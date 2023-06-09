NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/9
Advisories
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|65° - 70°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:04a
|High
Fri 1:19p
|Low
Fri 7:21p
|High
Sat 1:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:28a
|High
Fri 12:53p
|Low
Fri 6:45p
|High
Sat 1:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:40a
|High
Fri 1:07p
|Low
Fri 6:57p
|High
Sat 1:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:32a
|High
Fri 12:49p
|Low
Fri 6:49p
|High
Sat 1:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:09a
|High
Fri 4:59p
|Low
Fri 11:26p
|High
Sat 5:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:12a
|High
Fri 1:07p
|Low
Fri 7:20p
|High
Sat 1:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:43a
|High
Fri 4:06p
|Low
Fri 11:00p
|High
Sat 4:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:49a
|High
Fri 2:02p
|Low
Fri 7:52p
|High
Sat 2:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:44a
|High
Fri 12:53p
|Low
Fri 6:50p
|High
Sat 1:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 1:20p
|Low
Fri 7:13p
|High
Sat 1:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:52a
|High
Fri 12:57p
|Low
Fri 6:53p
|High
Sat 1:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:41a
|High
Fri 1:56p
|Low
Fri 7:49p
|High
Sat 2:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds this morning, becoming light. Hazy this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. W swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.